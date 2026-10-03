India Thrash Malaysia 5-1 To Defend Asian Games Hockey Gold, Seal LA28 Ticket

P Photo Webdesk 3 October 2026 7:29 pm Published at: 3 October 2026 7:29 pm Updated on:

India produced a dominant display to defeat Malaysia 5-1 in the Asian Games 2026 men’s hockey final in Kakamigahara, successfully defending their title and securing direct qualification for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics. Captain Harmanpreet Singh opened the scoring with a penalty-corner drag-flick in the 11th minute, but Malaysia quickly responded through Shello Silverius three minutes later. India restored their lead before half-time when Jugraj Singh converted a penalty corner in the 23rd minute. Hardik Singh then extended the advantage by converting a penalty stroke in the 42nd minute, before Shilanand Lakra made it 4-1 in the 54th. Harmanpreet completed his brace three minutes later with another superb drag-flick. The victory gave India their fifth Asian Games men’s hockey gold and their first back-to-back titles, while completing a historic hockey gold-medal double after the women’s triumph.