India Thrash Malaysia 5-1 To Defend Asian Games Hockey Gold, Seal LA28 Ticket

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India produced a dominant display to defeat Malaysia 5-1 in the Asian Games 2026 men’s hockey final in Kakamigahara, successfully defending their title and securing direct qualification for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics. Captain Harmanpreet Singh opened the scoring with a penalty-corner drag-flick in the 11th minute, but Malaysia quickly responded through Shello Silverius three minutes later. India restored their lead before half-time when Jugraj Singh converted a penalty corner in the 23rd minute. Hardik Singh then extended the advantage by converting a penalty stroke in the 42nd minute, before Shilanand Lakra made it 4-1 in the 54th. Harmanpreet completed his brace three minutes later with another superb drag-flick. The victory gave India their fifth Asian Games men’s hockey gold and their first back-to-back titles, while completing a historic hockey gold-medal double after the women’s triumph.

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Gold medalist India pose after the men's hockey medal ceremony
Gold medalist India pose after the men's hockey medal ceremony at the Asian Games in Gifu, Japan, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara
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Gold medalist India celebrate during the mens hockey medal ceremony
Gold medalist India celebrate during the men's hockey medal ceremony at the Asian Games in Gifu, Japan, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara
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Asian games 2026 mens hockey medal ceremony
From left, players from silver medalist Malaysia, gold medalist India and bronze medalist Pakistan pose during the men's hockey medal ceremony at the Asian Games in Gifu, Japan, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara
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Asian Games Hockey India vs Malaysia
Team India celebrate their gold medal after the men's hockey final match against Malaysia at the Asian Games in Gifu, Japan, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara
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India vs Malaysia hockey live score
Malaysia's players react after their defeat by India in the men's hockey final at the Asian Games in Gifu, Japan, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara
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Asian Games 2026 hockey
Team India celebrate their gold medal after the men's hockey final match at the Asian Games in Gifu, Japan, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara
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Indias players celebrate their goal pianist Malaysia during the mens hockey final match at the Asian Games in Gifu, Japan, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026.
India's players celebrate their goal pianist Malaysia during the men's hockey final match at the Asian Games in Gifu, Japan, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara
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India vs Malaysia hockey final
India's Hardik Singh and Malaysia's Faiz Jali compete for the ball during the men's hockey final match at the Asian Games in Gifu, Japan, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara
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India vs Malaysia Asian Games
India's Harmanpreet Singh attempts to catch the ball during the men's hockey final match at the Asian Games in Gifu, Japan, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara
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India defend Asian Games hockey gold
India's Hardik Singh takes a penalty stroke against Malaysia during the men's hockey final match at the Asian Games in Gifu, Japan, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara
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India vs Malaysia hockey highlights
India's Shilanand Lakra andMalaysia's Faiz Jali compete for the ball during the men's hockey final match at the Asian Games in Gifu, Japan, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara
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Asian Games Hockey India vs Malaysia highlights
Staff water the pitch during the half time of the men's hockey final match between India and Malaysia at the Asian Games in Gifu, Japan, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara
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Asian Games Hockey India vs Malaysia gold medal match
India's players celebrate after scoring a goal against Malaysia during the men's hockey final match at the Asian Games in Gifu, Japan, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara
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Asian Games Hockey India vs Malaysia
Malaysia's players celebrate after scoring a goal against India during the men's hockey final match at the Asian Games in Gifu, Japan, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara
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Asian Games Hockey India vs Malaysia final
India's players celebrate their goal against Malaysia during the men's hockey final match at the Asian Games in Gifu, Japan, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara

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