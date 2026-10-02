India End 44-Year Wait, Beat China To Win Asian Games 2026 Women’s Hockey Gold And Seal LA 2028 Spot

Lalremsiami Hmarzote scored the only goal in the first quarter with a Tomahawk hit
Savita Punia saved a penalty stroke from Zhang Ying before half-time
India held firm under sustained second-half pressure from China
The win gave India direct qualification for women’s hockey at LA 2028
India ended a 44-year wait for an Asian Games women’s hockey gold on Friday, stunning defending champions China 1-0 in the 2026 final at the Gifu Prefectural Green Stadium. Forward Lalremsiami Hmarzote scored the only goal of the game.
The win also handed India a direct qualification spot in women’s hockey LA 2028. It marks India’s return to the Olympics after missing out in 2024.
India’s lead came early and its defence did the rest. Savita Punia then produced a key Penalty Stroke save before China mounted sustained pressure in the second half and the closing minutes.
Early Match Decider
The breakthrough came in the first quarter. Lalremsiami Hmarzote scored with a Tomahawk hit that slammed into the roof of the net.
China had a chance to draw level before halftime. Savita Punia preserved India’s advantage with a Penalty Stroke save against Zhang Ying.
The Indian goalkeeper dove low to her left and parried the shot away. That kept India ahead going into the second break.
China’s Second-Half Pressure
China pressed hard after the interval. The Paris Olympics silver medallists pinned India back with intense high-court pressure and forced them deep into their defensive territory.
India stood firm. The defence resisted multiple attacks and repelled several Penalty Corners as China searched for an equaliser.
The pressure did not ease in the final quarter. India chose its moments on the counterattack while China threw on an extra outfield player for the last three minutes after taking off goalkeeper Liu Ping.
India still kept its clean sheet and secured a historic gold and a direct place at LA 2028.