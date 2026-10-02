India End 44-Year Wait, Beat China To Win Asian Games 2026 Women’s Hockey Gold And Seal LA 2028 Spot

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay 2 October 2026 6:19 pm Published at: 2 October 2026 5:57 pm Updated on:

India ended a 44-year wait for an Asian Games women’s hockey gold on Friday at the Gifu Prefectural Green Stadium, beating defending champions China 1-0 in the 2026 final. Lalremsiami Hmarzote scored the only goal, while Savita Punia’s penalty stroke save helped India seal direct qualification for LA 2028.

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay 2 October 2026 6:19 pm Published at: 2 October 2026 5:57 pm Updated on:

India's Ishika, second from left, celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against team China during the women's hockey gold medal match at the Asian Games in Gifu, Japan, Friday, Oct. 2, 2026 (AP Photo/Mark Baker)