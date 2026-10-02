India Vs China Hockey Live Score, Asian Games 2026 Women's Final: Team Bus Stuck After Accident, Match Delayed

India vs China Live Score, Women's Hockey, Asian Games 2026 Final: Catch all the play-by-play updates from the Asian Games 2026 women's hockey final between India and China on Friday, October 2, at the Gifu Prefectural Green Stadium, also known as the Kawasaki Juko Stadium

India vs China Live Score, Asian Games 2026 Women's Hockey Final: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Asian Games 2026 women's hockey final between India and China on Friday, October 2, at the Gifu Prefectural Green Stadium, also known as the Kawasaki Juko Stadium. India have been unbeaten, scoring 66 goals in five pool matches before beating the Republic of Korea 2-0 in the semi-finals. China, the reigning champions, have also won all their games, scoring 46 goals without conceding in the pool stage before edging past Japan in a shootout. India and China have met 28 times, with China leading 12-11, while five games have been drawn. The gold medal will also secure a direct LA 2028 Olympic quota. Stay tuned for live updates.

LIVE UPDATES

2 Oct 2026, 03:48:56 pm IST India Vs China Hockey Live Score, Asian Games 2026 Women's Final: Reason behind the delay! We now know why the match was rescheduled. An accident involving other vehicles has reportedly caused traffic disruption, leaving the team bus stuck on the way to the venue. Further details are awaited. Stay tuned for more updates.

2 Oct 2026, 03:35:16 pm IST India Vs China Hockey Live Score, Asian Games 2026 Women's Final: Match Rescheduled! The match has been rescheduled and will now get underway at 4:15 PM. There is no official word yet on the reason behind the change. Stay tuned for further updates.

2 Oct 2026, 03:23:01 pm IST India Vs China Hockey Live Score, Asian Games 2026 Women's Final: IND Starting XI! Ishika Chaudhary, Nikki Pradhan, Bichu Kharibam, Lalremsiami, Jyoti, Sushila Pukhrambam, Navneet Kaur, Sunelita Toppo, Tete, Neha and Deepika.

2 Oct 2026, 02:48:00 pm IST India Vs China Hockey Live Score, Asian Games 2026 Women's Final: India Have Done It Before Against China! India can draw plenty of confidence from their previous meeting with China at the World Cup, where the two sides played out an entertaining 2-2 draw in August. The Indian women showed plenty of fight that day and proved they can match China's quality. Navneet Kaur and Deepika were on the scoresheet for India, while Zhang Ying and Ma Ning found the net for China. With another crucial clash on the horizon, India will be hoping to replicate that performance and once again find a way past a strong Chinese side.

2 Oct 2026, 02:36:38 pm IST India Vs China Hockey Live Score, Asian Games 2026 Women's Final: Live Streaming Details! The India vs China Asian Games 2026 women's hockey final will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network, while fans can stream the gold-medal clash live on SonyLIV from 3:30 PM IST. With the title and a direct qualification spot for the LA 2028 Olympics at stake, this is a crucial contest for India.