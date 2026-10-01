Asian Games LIVE Updates, Day 13: India Eye More Medals As Cricket, Hockey Semifinals Take Centre Stage

Asian Games 2026 Day 13 LIVE updates: The Asian Games 2026 enters Day 13 with a blockbuster schedule for India, as several major semifinal and medal events take centre stage. After a four-gold haul on Day 12, India will look to build on the momentum with men’s cricket facing Sri Lanka in the semifinal, while the men’s hockey team takes on Pakistan in another high-profile last-four clash. The Indian contingent will also be chasing medals in compound archery, shooting, wrestling, squash and track cycling, with Chikitha Taniparthi and Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru among the archers in individual action. The women’s and men’s squash teams are also through to their respective semifinals, facing Hong Kong and Malaysia. India’s volleyball team meets Pakistan in the quarterfinals, while Deepu Mallesh competes in the speed climbing medal rounds. With multiple medal opportunities and two blockbuster team semifinals, Day 13 promises another action-packed chapter for India.

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