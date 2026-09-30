INDIA Bloc Plans ‘Save Democracy March’, Announces Protests Over Election Commission Row

INDIA bloc parties will protest at DM offices from October 2 to 8 and march to the Election Commission on October 6.
Opposition leaders will seek a meeting with President Droupadi Murmu in the second week of October over institutional concerns.
Mallikarjun Kharge announced five major rallies in October-November, while Rahul Gandhi reiterated the opposition’s “vote chori” allegations.
The INDIA bloc on Wednesday announced a series of protests against the Election Commission and what opposition leaders described as threats to democratic institutions, following a coordination meeting in New Delhi.
Addressing a press conference after the meeting, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said discussions lasted nearly three-and-a-half hours, with leaders from various parties sharing their views and agreeing to fight the issue together.
“Everyone has decided to fight together in a united manner,” Kharge said, adding that Uddhav Thackeray and Hemant Soren also shared their views during the meeting.
INDIA Bloc Protest Plan
At the press conference, Kharge announced a nationwide protest programme, saying INDIA bloc leaders would hold a “Save Democracy March” at the district level from October 2 to October 8.
He said opposition MPs would march to the Election Commission on October 6. Opposition leaders would also seek an appointment with President Droupadi Murmu in the second week of October to raise concerns over what they described as the takeover of institutions.
Kharge further said five major rallies would be held in October and November, with their dates and venues to be finalised.
A major rally will be organised in Delhi on November 1, he said, linking it to the opposition's allegations of “vote chori”.
Kharge also alleged that institutions were being weakened and accused the Election Commission of being influenced by the government. He further alleged that elections were being won through unfair means and that the democratic functioning of opposition parties was being disrupted.
Mamata Demands Gyanesh Kumar's Resignation
Former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, speaking at the same press conference, said the opposition would continue its protests until Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar resigned.
Banerjee also demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resignation.
She alleged that Kumar had “hijacked the EVMs” and said the protests would continue if he did not step down. “We will save democracy,” Banerjee said, while seeking support from students, youth and journalists.
Rahul Gandhi On Opposition Strategy
Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said at the press conference that INDIA bloc leaders were committed to ensuring that those responsible for what he described as the “destruction of Indian democracy” were punished.
“It is the personal commitment of all INDIA leaders,” Gandhi said, adding that the seniority or position of those involved would not matter because “Indian democracy is bigger than every single person in this country”.
Gandhi said there was also a feeling at the meeting that the opposition had been successful in conveying to people its allegations that elections were being “stolen”.
He alleged that Modi and Shah had “destroyed democracy” and said there was a growing sense of resistance, particularly among young people, against what he described as the current situation in India.
Addressing opposition leaders after the meeting, Gandhi said they were the “collective defenders of the Indian Constitution”.
“I want to tell all the opposition leaders that they are the collective defenders of the Indian Constitution, and it is an honour for us to work together,” he added. Gandhi said the opposition was confident that it would bring about “serious changes” in the country over the next few months.
The INDIA bloc meeting comes amid continuing opposition criticism of the Election Commission over electoral rolls and the Special Intensive Revision exercise.
The opposition has raised allegations concerning the electoral process, while the Election Commission has maintained that revision of electoral rolls falls within its constitutional mandate.