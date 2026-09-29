India Vs West Indies, 2nd ODI: Guwahati Weather Forecast, Barsapara Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

India will play West Indies in 2nd ODI at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati
India won the 1st ODI by 8 wickets, with centuries from Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli
There is a great chance of rain in the afternoon at Barsapara Stadium
India go into the second ODI against the West Indies in Guwahati on Wednesday with a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Another win will seal the contest for Shubman Gill's side after an eight-wicket victory in the opener.
India were dominant in the first match. They chased 296 in 41.4 overs as Gill and Virat Kohli struck unbeaten centuries to close out the game with ease.
The second ODI now gives India a chance to wrap up the series in Guwahati. The opener also showed the shape of the contest—West Indies can build big starts, but India hold the edge with both bat and chase control.
India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI: Guwahati Weather Forecast
Forecast conditions in Guwahati on Wednesday are partly sunny, hot and humid with a couple of thunderstorms in the afternoon. The chance of rain is 78 percent, cloud cover is 62 percent and the temperature is expected to be around 34 degrees Celsius.
The evening is likely to be mainly clear, though still humid. Cloud cover is expected to stay near 60 percent, the chance of rain drops to 25 percent and the temperature could hover around 27 degrees Celsius.
India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Pitch Report
Barsapara Cricket Stadium is known for a batting-friendly surface. The flat track offers good bounce and carry, the boundaries are short and the outfield is quick, which helps stroke play and high scores in white-ball cricket. Bowlers usually need to vary pace to make breakthroughs, while dew later in the evening may aid teams chasing under lights.
Indian Men's team hasn't played an ODI match at Barsapara Stadium in three years.
India vs West Indies Predicted Starting XI
India: Shubman Gill (Captain), KL Rahul (Wk), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Naman Dhir, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, Prasidh Krishna
West Indies: Shai Hope (Captain) Wk), John Campbell, Justin Greaves, Keacy Carty, Amir Jangoo, Jewel Andrew, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales