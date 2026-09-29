Kiran, Machettira, Prachi, Vithya Win Women’s 4x400m Relay Gold, India’s First Athletics Gold at 2026 Asian Games

India won the gold medal in the women's 4x400m relay event at the Asian Games.
The four runners on the Indian team were Kiran, Machettira Poovamma, Prachi, and Vithya Ramraj. They ran a great race and finished in first place with a time of 3 minutes and 29.69 seconds.
Bahrain came in second place to win the silver medal with a time of 3:30.21, and China finished third to take the bronze medal with a time of 3:31.02.
The relay gold capped a strong day for India in athletics. Gurindervir Singh, Animesh Kujur, Sneha Sathyanarayana and Harita Bhadra took bronze in the 4x400m mixed relay final after clocking a season-best 41.06 seconds.
Pooja Singh added bronze in the women's high jump with a leap of 1.84 metre, well below her personal best, while Gulveer Singh finished third in the men's 5000m in 13:32.75.
The results lifted India’s medal haul on the track and in the field at the ongoing Games in Japan. The women’s 4x400m title stood out because it delivered the country’s first athletics gold of this edition.
Relay And Field Results
India closed the day with another relay medal.
Dharamveer Choudhary, Manu Thekkinalil, Jay Kumar and Vishal Thennarasu finished third in the men’s 4x400m relay final in 3:01.61. Japan and Qatar finished ahead of India.
The Indian quartet in the 4x400m mixed relay also ended third in 41.06. They had finished second behind China in the heats. China won gold in 40.78 seconds and Thailand took silver in 40.87 seconds.