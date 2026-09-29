Kiran, Machettira, Prachi, Vithya Win Women’s 4x400m Relay Gold, India’s First Athletics Gold at 2026 Asian Games

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay 29 September 2026 6:25 pm Published at: 29 September 2026 5:45 pm Updated on:

India won its first athletics gold at the 2026 Asian Games in Japan on Tuesday as Kiran Pahal, Poovamma Machettira, Prachi and Vithya Ramraj clinched the women’s 4x400m relay in 3:29.69 minutes. Bahrain took silver and China bronze, while India also added relay and field-event bronzes.

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay 29 September 2026 6:25 pm Published at: 29 September 2026 5:45 pm Updated on:

Vithya Ramraj won the women's 400m hurdles bronze at the Asian Games 2026 with a time of 54.75 seconds. Photo: afiindia/X