India's Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally: Mirabai Chanu Wins Silver, Shooters, Shuttlers Add 3 Bronzes, Meena Makes History

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India’s Asian Games 2026 medal tally gets a boost with four medals on Wednesday, including Mirabai Chanu’s silver, two skeet bronzes, Jay Meena’s historic soft tennis medal and A badminton bronze

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Indias Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally
Silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India poses on the podium after the women's 49kg weightlifting final at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2026 (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
Summary of this article

  • Mirabai Chanu won silver in the women’s 49kg weightlifting event

  • India’s men’s and women’s skeet teams won bronze medals on Wednesday, so did men's Badminton team

  • Jay Meena assured India’s first-ever Asian Games medal in soft tennis by reaching the men’s singles semi-finals

India’s medal tally at the Asian Games 2026 received a major boost on Wednesday, September 23, with the country adding five medals across weightlifting, shooting, soft tennis and Badminton.

Mirabai Chanu finally opened her Asian Games medal account with silver in the women’s 49kg weightlifting event, while both Indian skeet teams secured bronze medals. Jay Meena also created history by assuring India its first-ever Asian Games medal in soft tennis.

In badminton, India's men's team went down 1-3 to China in a hard-fought semi-final but sealed a bronze medal — their second successive team podium finish at the Games.

India had opened its medal account in Aichi-Nagoya with shooter Elavenil Valarivan winning two silver medals on Monday. She finished second in the women’s 10m air rifle individual event before adding another silver in the team event alongside Sonam Uttam Maskar and Asian Games debutant Vidarsa Vinod.

The shooters then added three more medals to India’s tally on Monday. Rudrankksh Patil, Himanshu Dhillon and Parth Mane won silver in the men’s 10m air rifle team event, while Dhillon and Patil claimed individual silver and bronze medals, respectively.

Related Content
Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India gestures as she competes during the women's 49kg weightlifting final at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2026 - (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
Mirabai Chanu finally won her maiden Asian Games medal - null
Silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India poses on the podium after the women's 49kg weightlifting final at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2026. - (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
India's Mirabai Chanu competes in the women's 48kg Final weightlifting competition at the 23rd Commonwealth Games, in Glasgow, Scotland. - Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

India then secured its first gold of the Games in women’s cricket, with Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. retaining the Asian Games title on Tuesday.

India also won its maiden Asian Games medal in mixed martial arts after Suchika Tariyal secured bronze in the women’s 60kg category. Tariyal was left devastated after losing her final, breaking down in tears on the mat following the decision.

Suchika Tariyal made history by winning India's first-ever medal in mixed martial arts at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Games - Photo: X
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India have won 11 medals at the Asian Games 2026 so far, including one gold, five silver, and five bronze.

India’s Medal Tally At Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya

Cricket: 1

India Women's Cricket Team: Gold

Shooting: 5

Elavenil Valarivan: Silver in women's 10m air rifle

Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Uttam Maskar, Vidarsa Vinod: Silver in women’s10m air rifle team event

Rudrankksh Patil, Himanshu Dhillon and Parth Mane: Silver in men's 10m air rifle team event

Himanshu Dhillon: Silver in men's 10m air rifle

Rudrankksh Patil: Bronze in men's 10m air rifle

Mixed Martial Arts: 1

Suchika Tariyal: Bronze in women's traditional 60kg category

Raiza Dhillon, Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Maheshwari Chauhan: Bronze in Women's skeet team event

Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Mairaj Ahmad Khan, Bhavtegh Singh Gill: Bronze in Men's skeet team event

The two skeet teams added India's latest shooting medals on Wednesday. The women's trio finished third with 331 points, while the men's team secured bronze after finishing level with Kazakhstan on 346 points and winning the subsequent shoot-off.

Weightlifting: 1

Mirabai Chanu: Silver in Women's 49kg

Mirabai Chanu ended her long wait for an Asian Games medal by winning silver in the women's 49kg category. She recorded a combined lift of 198kg, with 87kg in the snatch and 111kg in the clean and jerk. North Korea's Ri Song Gum won gold with 215kg.

Soft Tennis: 1

Jay Meena: Bronze in Men's singles

Jay Meena became India's first Asian Games medallist in soft tennis after reaching the men's singles semi-finals. He defeated the Philippines' Sherwin Nuguit 4-3 in a dramatic quarter-final before losing to Japan's Takuya Kurosaka in the last four.

Badminton: 1

Men's Team of Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth, Ayush Shetty, Tharun Mannepalli, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, MR Arjun, Dhruv Kapila, Hariharan Amsakarunan: Bronze

India's men's badminton team secured a bronze medal at the Asian Games 2026 after reaching the semi-finals. They put up a strong fight before bowing out 1-3 to powerhouse China in a closely contested last-four clash, marking the country's second successive team podium finish at the Games.

Rudrankksh Patil secured team silver and individual bronze in the men's 10m air rifle at the Asian Games 2026. - Media_SAI/X
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India At Asian Games 2026: Medal Tally

India At Asian Games 2026: Medal Tally
India at 13th place in Asian Games 2026 after Day 5 at Aichi Nagoya. Photo: Screengrab
India at 13th place in Asian Games 2026 after Day 5 at Aichi Nagoya. Photo: Screengrab

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