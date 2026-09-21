India's Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally: Mirabai Chanu Wins Silver, Shooters, Shuttlers Add 3 Bronzes, Meena Makes History

Mirabai Chanu won silver in the women’s 49kg weightlifting event
India’s men’s and women’s skeet teams won bronze medals on Wednesday, so did men's Badminton team
Jay Meena assured India’s first-ever Asian Games medal in soft tennis by reaching the men’s singles semi-finals
India’s medal tally at the Asian Games 2026 received a major boost on Wednesday, September 23, with the country adding five medals across weightlifting, shooting, soft tennis and Badminton.
Mirabai Chanu finally opened her Asian Games medal account with silver in the women’s 49kg weightlifting event, while both Indian skeet teams secured bronze medals. Jay Meena also created history by assuring India its first-ever Asian Games medal in soft tennis.
In badminton, India's men's team went down 1-3 to China in a hard-fought semi-final but sealed a bronze medal — their second successive team podium finish at the Games.
India had opened its medal account in Aichi-Nagoya with shooter Elavenil Valarivan winning two silver medals on Monday. She finished second in the women’s 10m air rifle individual event before adding another silver in the team event alongside Sonam Uttam Maskar and Asian Games debutant Vidarsa Vinod.
The shooters then added three more medals to India’s tally on Monday. Rudrankksh Patil, Himanshu Dhillon and Parth Mane won silver in the men’s 10m air rifle team event, while Dhillon and Patil claimed individual silver and bronze medals, respectively.
India then secured its first gold of the Games in women’s cricket, with Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. retaining the Asian Games title on Tuesday.
India also won its maiden Asian Games medal in mixed martial arts after Suchika Tariyal secured bronze in the women’s 60kg category. Tariyal was left devastated after losing her final, breaking down in tears on the mat following the decision.
India have won 11 medals at the Asian Games 2026 so far, including one gold, five silver, and five bronze.
India’s Medal Tally At Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya
Cricket: 1
Shooting: 5
Elavenil Valarivan: Silver in women's 10m air rifle
Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Uttam Maskar, Vidarsa Vinod: Silver in women’s10m air rifle team event
Rudrankksh Patil, Himanshu Dhillon and Parth Mane: Silver in men's 10m air rifle team event
Himanshu Dhillon: Silver in men's 10m air rifle
Rudrankksh Patil: Bronze in men's 10m air rifle
Mixed Martial Arts: 1
Suchika Tariyal: Bronze in women's traditional 60kg category
Raiza Dhillon, Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Maheshwari Chauhan: Bronze in Women's skeet team event
Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Mairaj Ahmad Khan, Bhavtegh Singh Gill: Bronze in Men's skeet team event
The two skeet teams added India's latest shooting medals on Wednesday. The women's trio finished third with 331 points, while the men's team secured bronze after finishing level with Kazakhstan on 346 points and winning the subsequent shoot-off.
Weightlifting: 1
Mirabai Chanu: Silver in Women's 49kg
Mirabai Chanu ended her long wait for an Asian Games medal by winning silver in the women's 49kg category. She recorded a combined lift of 198kg, with 87kg in the snatch and 111kg in the clean and jerk. North Korea's Ri Song Gum won gold with 215kg.
Soft Tennis: 1
Jay Meena: Bronze in Men's singles
Jay Meena became India's first Asian Games medallist in soft tennis after reaching the men's singles semi-finals. He defeated the Philippines' Sherwin Nuguit 4-3 in a dramatic quarter-final before losing to Japan's Takuya Kurosaka in the last four.
Badminton: 1
Men's Team of Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth, Ayush Shetty, Tharun Mannepalli, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, MR Arjun, Dhruv Kapila, Hariharan Amsakarunan: Bronze
India's men's badminton team secured a bronze medal at the Asian Games 2026 after reaching the semi-finals. They put up a strong fight before bowing out 1-3 to powerhouse China in a closely contested last-four clash, marking the country's second successive team podium finish at the Games.