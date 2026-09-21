In Photos: Russian Drone Barrage Hits Zaporizhzhia After Kyiv's Attacks on Moscow

1/8
2/8
3/8
4/8
5/8
6/8
7/8
8/8
Russian drones struck Ukraine’s southern city of Zaporizhzhia late Sunday, hitting apartment blocks, a university and a shopping mall, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Monday. Five people were wounded. He said nine other regions were hit. Russia’s defence ministry said its overnight strikes targeted logistics hubs, warehouses and ports across Ukraine.
Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.