In Photos: Russian Drone Barrage Hits Zaporizhzhia After Kyiv's Attacks on Moscow

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Russian drones struck Ukraine’s southern city of Zaporizhzhia late Sunday, hitting apartment blocks, a university and a shopping mall, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Monday. Five people were wounded. He said nine other regions were hit. Russia’s defence ministry said its overnight strikes targeted logistics hubs, warehouses and ports across Ukraine.

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A rescue worker puts out a fire at the 120-year-old historic building of Zaporizhzhia National University after a Russian drone strike on Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Monday, Sept. 21, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kateryna Klochko
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A rescue worker puts out a fire at the Intrade trade center after a Russian drone strike on Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Monday, Sept. 21, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kateryna Klochko
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Rescue workers put out a fire at the Intrade trade center after a Russian drone strike on Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Monday, Sept. 21, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kateryna Klochko
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Rescue workers put out a fire at the Intrade trade center after a Russian drone strike on Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Monday, Sept. 21, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kateryna Klochko
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Flame and smoke is seen rising from Moscow's oil refinery in the south east of the city following a largescale Ukrainian drone attack, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026. | Photo: UGC via AP
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Smoke rises from an industrial facility after a recent Russian drone strike on Boiarka, Ukraine, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026. | Photo: AP/Evgeniy Maloletka
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In this photo provided by Ukraine's 65th Mechanized Brigade press service, a Ukrainian soldier prepares an FPV drone to fire towards Russian positions in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. | Photo: Andriy Andriyenko/Ukraine's 65th Mechanized Brigade via AP
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A Ukrainian air defense soldier gets ready to repel Russia's drone attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, late Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. | Photo: AP/Efrem Lukatsky
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A Ukrainian air defense soldier gets ready to repel Russia's drone attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, late Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. | Photo: AP/Efrem Lukatsky

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