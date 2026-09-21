Atletico Madrid Vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2026-27: David And Grimaldo Seal Derby Victory Against 10-Men Los Blancos
Atlético Madrid secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory over rival Real Madrid in a thrilling Derbi Madrileño at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano. After a tightly contested, scoreless first half, the match swung dramatically shortly after the break when Real Madrid's Dean Huijsen was shown a red card for conceding a penalty in the 52nd minute. Alejandro Grimaldo stepped up to convert the spot-kick and give Atlético the lead. Jonathan David then doubled the advantage in the 58th minute with a sharp finish. Although Antonio Rüdiger pulled a goal back for 10-man Real Madrid with a late header in the 89th minute off a Bernardo Silva free-kick, Atlético held firm to claim all three points and move into second place in the La Liga standings.
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