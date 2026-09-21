Atletico Madrid Vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2026-27: David And Grimaldo Seal Derby Victory Against 10-Men Los Blancos

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Atlético Madrid secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory over rival Real Madrid in a thrilling Derbi Madrileño at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano. After a tightly contested, scoreless first half, the match swung dramatically shortly after the break when Real Madrid's Dean Huijsen was shown a red card for conceding a penalty in the 52nd minute. Alejandro Grimaldo stepped up to convert the spot-kick and give Atlético the lead. Jonathan David then doubled the advantage in the 58th minute with a sharp finish. Although Antonio Rüdiger pulled a goal back for 10-man Real Madrid with a late header in the 89th minute off a Bernardo Silva free-kick, Atlético held firm to claim all three points and move into second place in the La Liga standings.

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Atletico Madrid Vs Real Madrid La liga match highlights-Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez
Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez, right, attempts a shot at goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid in Madrid, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026. | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue
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Atletico Madrid Vs Real Madrid La liga match highlights-Cristian Romero
Referee Miguel Angel Ortiz Arias speaks to Atletico Madrid's Cristian Romero during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid in Madrid, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026. | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue
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Atletico Madrid Vs Real Madrid La liga match highlights-Antonio Rudiger
Real Madrid's Antonio Rudiger, on the ground, scores his side's first goal past Atletico Madrid's goalkeeper Jan Oblak during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid in Madrid, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026. | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue
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Atletico Madrid Vs Real Madrid La liga match highlights-Thibaut Courtois
Real Madrid's goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois makes a save during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid in Madrid, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026. | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue
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Atletico Madrid Vs Real Madrid La liga match highlights-Kylian Mbappe
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe vies for the ball with Atletico Madrid's Lee Kang-in, center, and Julian Alvarez during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid in Madrid, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026. | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue
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Atletico Madrid Vs Real Madrid La liga match highlights-Giuliano Simeone
Real Madrid's Dean Huijsen, right, fouls Atletico Madrid's Giuliano Simeone to give away a penalty shot and see a red card during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid in Madrid, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026. | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue
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Atletico Madrid Vs Real Madrid La liga match highlights-Alejandro Grimaldo
Atletico Madrid players celebrate after Alejandro Grimaldo scored the opening goal from the penalty spot during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid in Madrid, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026. | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue
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Atletico Madrid Vs Real Madrid La liga match highlights-Giuliano Simeone
Atletico Madrid fans react as Atletico Madrid's Giuliano Simeone falls to the ground in a clash with Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid in Madrid, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026. | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue
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Atletico Madrid Vs Real Madrid La liga match highlights-Jude Bellingham
Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham and Atletico Madrid's Cristian Romero grimace on the ground after a collision during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid in Madrid, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026. | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue
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Atletico Madrid Vs Real Madrid La liga match highlights-Cristian Romero
Atletico Madrid's Cristian Romero controls the ball during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid in Madrid, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026. | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue

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