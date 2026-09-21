Bournemouth Vs Liverpool, Premier League 2026-27: Reds EdgeCherries 1-0 At Vitality Stadium

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Liverpool secured a hard-fought 1–0 victory over AFC Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on September 20, 2026.The tight Premier League encounter saw both sides trade defensive blows in a cagey first half, with Alisson Becker making a sharp stop to deny Evanilson. The decisive breakthrough arrived just before the hour mark when Cody Gakpo skipped past Adrien Truffert down the right flank and squared a low ball into the box, allowing Alexander Isak to clinically stroke home from close range.   Despite late pressure and a nervy finale from Bournemouth, Liverpool's defense held firm to claim all three points, lifting the Reds up to sixth place in the league standings.

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EPL: Bournemouth vs Liverpool
Liverpool's manager Andoni Iraola applauds his side fans after the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and Liverpool in Bournemouth, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
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EPL: Liverpool vs Bournemouth
Bournemouth's Adam Smith, right, falls as he is tackled by Liverpool's Milos Kerkez during the English Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and Liverpool in Bournemouth, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
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EPL 2026-27: Bournemouth vs Liverpool
Liverpool's Alexander Isak, left, is tackled by Bournemouth's James Hill during the English Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and Liverpool in Bournemouth, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
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EPL 2026-27: Liverpool vs Bournemouth
Liverpool's Bradley Barcola controls the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and Liverpool in Bournemouth, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
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English Premier League: Bournemouth vs Liverpool
Liverpool's Alexander Isak, celebrates after scoring his side opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and Liverpool in Bournemouth, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
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English Premier League: Liverpool vs Bournemouth
Liverpool's Milos Kerkez, right vies for the ball with Bournemouth's Milos Kerkez during the English Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and Liverpool in Bournemouth, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
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English Premier League 2026-27: Bournemouth vs Liverpool
Bournemouth's Ryan Christie, center, takes a shot at goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and Liverpool in Bournemouth, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
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English Premier League 2026-27: Liverpool vs Bournemouth
Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson makes a save during the English Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and Liverpool in Bournemouth, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
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Britain Premier League Soccer: Bournemouth vs Liverpool
Liverpool's Jeremy Jacquet, left, tackles Bournemouth's Evanilson during the English Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and Liverpool in Bournemouth, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
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Britain Premier League Soccer: Liverpool vs Bournemouth
Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk heads the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and Liverpool in Bournemouth, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
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English Premier League Soccer Match: Bournemouth vs Liverpool
Bournemouth's Cody Gakpo, left, is tackled by Liverpool's Cody Gakpo during the English Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and Liverpool in Bournemouth, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton

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