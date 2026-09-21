Bournemouth Vs Liverpool, Premier League 2026-27: Reds EdgeCherries 1-0 At Vitality Stadium
Liverpool secured a hard-fought 1–0 victory over AFC Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on September 20, 2026.The tight Premier League encounter saw both sides trade defensive blows in a cagey first half, with Alisson Becker making a sharp stop to deny Evanilson. The decisive breakthrough arrived just before the hour mark when Cody Gakpo skipped past Adrien Truffert down the right flank and squared a low ball into the box, allowing Alexander Isak to clinically stroke home from close range. Despite late pressure and a nervy finale from Bournemouth, Liverpool's defense held firm to claim all three points, lifting the Reds up to sixth place in the league standings.
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