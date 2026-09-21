India Vs Japan Live Streaming, Only T20I: Preview, When And Where To Watch

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
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India Vs Japan Only T20I live streaming: Check match date, start time, streaming details and where to watch the historic T20I clash between India and Japan in India 

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India Vs Japan, Live Streaming, Only T20I
Shreyas Iyer addresses team India cricketers in team huddle during Ireland T20I series. Photo: BCCI/X

India is all set to square off against Japan in a historic one-off T20I at the Sano International Cricket Ground on Tuesday, September 22. This is the first time India and Japan will face each other in cricket.

The match between the two countries will launch the celebrations of the 75th anniversary of India-Japan diplomatic relations. This fixture also marks the inaugural phase of Sport 75, a collaborative program established following talks between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

Furthermore, the initiative seeks to foster bilateral sports cooperation as India sets its sights on hosting the 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Shreyas Iyer will captain India in this unprecedented fixture, entering the match on the back of a successful campaign against India and Afghanistan. For Japan, the encounter represents far more than mere international exposure. Facing the World Champions offers the side a golden opportunity to test themselves against the global benchmark and absorb invaluable lessons from the elite stage.

Also Read: Asian Games 2026: Parth Mane, Himanshu Dhillon, And Rudrankksh Patil Shoot For Glory with Stunning Team Silver

All You Need To Know About India Vs Japan Only T20I

When And Where Will The India Vs Japan Only T20I Take Place?

India and Japan will play their only T20I at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Sano, Japan, on Tuesday, September 22.

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What Time Will The India Vs Japan Only T20I Begin?

The Only T20I between India and Japan is scheduled to start at 9:30 AM IST.

Which TV Channel Will Telecast The India Vs Japan Only T20I?

The T20I match between India and Japan will be telecast live in India on Star Sports Network.

How Can Fans Watch India Vs Japan Only T20I Online In India?

The Only T20I between India and Japan will be streamed live in India on the FanCode app and website from 9:30 AM onwards.

Squads

India: Shreyas Iyer (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma (VC), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yash Thakur, Vipraj Nigam.

Japan: Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming (c), Charlie Hara-Hinze, Benjamin Ito-Davis, Alester Kadowaki-Fleming, Kohei Kubota, Jake Kusuda-Nairn, Wataru Miyauchi (wk), Reo Sakurano-Thomas, Alex Shirai-Patmore (wk), Shoma Sugaya-Slater, Declan Suzuki-McComb, Tsuyoshi Takada, Ibrahim Takahashi, Makoto Taniyama, Lachlan Yamamoto-Lake

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