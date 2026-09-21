Himanshu Dhillon Wins Silver, Rudrankksh Patil Takes Bronze In 10m Air Rifle Individual Final At Asian Games 2026

Himanshu Dhillon and Rudrankksh Patil won silver and bronze in the 10m air rifle final
China's Sheng Lihao secured the gold medal with a new Games record
The podium finish adds to India's earlier team silver medal success at the Asian Games
Himanshu Dhillon and Rudrankksh Patil delivered a stunning result for India in the men's 10m air rifle individual final in Aichi-Nagoya, with Himanshu winning silver and Rudrankksh taking bronze — India's first individual podium sweep of two medals in this event at a single Asian Games.
Sheng Lihao is the reigning Olympic champion (Paris 2024) and previously held the Asian Games final record at 253.3 points, set at Hangzhou 2022/23 — so his 254.2 here breaks his own mark. He's widely regarded as one of the sport's most dominant shooters of this generation, also owning the current world record.
Rudrankksh actually set the early pace, leading after the opening series (52.8) and stretching it to a 1.1-point cushion after series two (53.2). At the 12-shot mark he was still on top with 127.4, ahead of Himanshu (126.6) and Sheng (126.3). Sheng eventually edged in front after 16 shots (168.8, with both Indians tied on 168.6), and the race stayed tight through the middle stages — Himanshu even clawed to within 0.1 of the lead with a 10.9, before a 9.8 dropped him back.
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Rudrankksh was the one eliminated at the 22-shot mark, finishing on 230.9 — just 0.1 behind Himanshu — to lock in bronze, before Himanshu and Sheng played out the final two shots between them for gold and silver.
For India, this individual result builds directly on a big morning: both shooters had already helped India win team silver earlier in the day, with Rudrankksh qualifying third (631.8) and Himanshu seventh (630.0) to earn their spots in the final. Rudrankksh is a former World Champion and part of India's gold-winning 10m air rifle team from the previous Asian Games (Hangzhou), making this his second individual Asian Games medal.