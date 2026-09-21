Himanshu Dhillon Wins Silver, Rudrankksh Patil Takes Bronze In 10m Air Rifle Individual Final At Asian Games 2026

Rudrankksh actually set the early pace, leading after the opening series (52.8) and stretching it to a 1.1-point cushion after series two (53.2). At the 12-shot mark he was still on top with 127.4, ahead of Himanshu (126.6) and Sheng (126.3). Sheng eventually edged in front after 16 shots (168.8, with both Indians tied on 168.6), and the race stayed tight through the middle stages — Himanshu even clawed to within 0.1 of the lead with a 10.9, before a 9.8 dropped him back.