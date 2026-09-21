Asian Games LIVE Updates, Day 3: Indian Men's 10m Air Rifle Team Clinches Silver; India Crush Pakistan In Table Tennis

Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 3: Aadhya Tiwari And Jay Meena March Into Pre-Quarterfinals
India's mixed doubles soft tennis pair of Aadhya Tiwari and Jay Meena suffered their first setback of the campaign, dropping a 1-5 decision (1-4, 2-4, 2-4, 5-7, 4-1, 3-5) against the formidable Korean pair.
Despite the hard-fought defeat, the Indian duo finished their group stage fixtures with an impressive record of 2 wins and 1 loss in Group B. Securing their spot with resilience, Tiwari and Meena have officially advanced into the Pre-Quarterfinals.
Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 3: Rudrankkksh Patil And Himanshu Dhillon Qualifies For 10m Air Rifle Individual Final
Rudrankkksh Balasaheb Patil and Himanshu Dhillon have delivered phenomenal qualifying rounds to advance into the individual 10m Air Rifle final.
Rudrankkksh spearheaded the challenge with a brilliant score of 631.8 points to finish 2nd in qualification, while Himanshu secured his spot among the elite finalists by placing 7th with 630.0 points. Action in the medal round start at 09:00 AM IST.
India Win The Tie 3-0 In Table Tennis: India's women's table tennis team has officially sealed a commanding 3-0 victory over Pakistan in their Group F encounter
Following stellar opening performances by Sutirtha Mukherjee and Syndrela Das, Sreeja Akula put the result beyond doubt in Match 3. Akula delivered a masterclass against Fatima Khan, sweeping her aside in straight games (11-4, 11-4, 11-5) to complete the clean sweep for India.
Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 3: Medal Update!
The formidable trio of Rudrankksh, Himanshu, and Parth combined brilliantly in the men's 10m air rifle team event, firing a sensational overall team score of 1890.1 to secure a prestigious silver medal for the country.
Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 3: Srihari Natraj Storms Into 50m Backstroke Final!
Indian swimmer Srihari Natraj delivered a stellar performance in the pool, clocking 25.37 seconds in Heat 2 to finish third in his heat and 9th overall, successfully booking his spot in the finals. The final showdown is locked in for 01:30 PM.
Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 3: India Vs Pakistan Table Tennis Update!
The momentum continues at Sky Hall Toyota in the Women's Team Group F showdown. India's Syndrela Das delivered a commanding masterclass, sweeping past Pakistan's Kalsoom Khan in straight games (11-6, 11-7, 11-5). With this clinical victory, India has further strengthened its grip on the tie, surging to a commanding 2-0 lead.
Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 3: India Vs Pakistan Table Tennis Update!
Action is underway at Sky Hall Toyota as India faces Pakistan in the Women's Team Group F encounter. In the opening match, Sutirtha Mukherjee gave India a flying start, defeating Pakistan's Aleena Khan in straight games (11-3, 11-3, 11-4). India leads the tie 1-0.
Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 3: India Dominates Japan in Straight Sets!
India's men's team put up a commanding performance against Japan in the sepaktakraw group stage encounter at the 2026 Asian Games. After claiming a tightly contested first set 15-13, India cruised through the second set 15-9 to seal a comprehensive victory. India now lead the tie 1-0.
Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 3: Women's Changquan Final!
India's Wangsu Nyeman posted a score of 9.573 to finish 15th in the Wushu Women's Changquan final, while Hong Kong's SHAM Hui Yu Lydia clinched the top spot with 9.713 points.
Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 3: Where India Stands In The Table!
Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 3: Kabaddi Action Awaits!
The Kabaddi arena at Tokai Citizen Gymnasium is set for thrilling encounters today. In Men's Team Group A Game 2, India takes on Japan scheduled for 9:45 AM IST. Later in the evening at 4:15 PM IST, India's Women's Team goes head-to-head against Bangladesh in Group A Game 2.
Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 3: Sepaktakraw Update!
At the Nagoya City Mizuho Park Gymnasium, India's Men's Team Regu clashed with Japan in a thrilling Group B encounter. India claimed a tense opening set 15-13 before taking control of the second set 2-1.
Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 3: Schedule!
|Sport
|Event
|Indian Athlete/Team
|Opponent
|Time (IST)
|Sepaktakraw
|Men's Team Regu, Group B
|India
|Japan
|05:30
|Wushu
|Women's Changquan Final
|Nyeman Wangsu
|?
|05:30
|Soft Tennis
|Mixed Doubles, Group B
|Aadhya Tiwari/Jay Meena
|Cambodia
|05:30
|Soft Tennis
|Mixed Doubles, Group B
|Aadhya Tiwari/Jay Meena
|Mongolia
|06:30
|Table Tennis
|Women's Team, Group F
|India
|Pakistan
|06:15
|Shooting
|Men's 10m Air Rifle Qualification/Team Final
|Himanshu Dhillon, Parth Mane, Rudrankksh Patil
|?
|06:15
|Shooting
|Women's Skeet Qualification
|Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon, Maheshwari Chauhan
|?
|06:30
|Shooting
|Men's Skeet Qualification
|Mairaj Ahmad Khan, Anant Jeet Singh Naruka, Bhavtegh Singh Gill
|?
|06:30
|Swimming
|Men's 50m Backstroke
|Rishabh Das, Srihari Nataraj
|?
|06:32
|Swimming
|Men's 50m Freestyle
|Akash Mani, Heer Gitesh Shah
|?
|6:46 AM onwards
|Swimming
|Men's 100m Breaststroke
|Danush Suresh
|?
|07:10
|Swimming
|Men's 4x200m Freestyle Relay
|India
|?
|07:44
|Hockey
|Women's Pool B
|India
|Indonesia
|09:30
|Kabaddi
|Men's Group A
|India
|Japan
|09:45
|Badminton
|Men's Team, First Round
|India
|Bangladesh
|11:30
|Boxing
|Men's 70kg, Round of 32
|Sumit
|Thailand's Sinsiri Bunjong
|14:45
|Wushu
|Women's 60kg
|Roshibina Devi
|Bangladesh's Most Shika Khatun
|15:00
|Wushu
|Men's 56kg
|Aryan
|Afghanistan's Shahzada Safi
|15:50
|Table Tennis
|Men's Team, Group F
|India
|Pakistan
|15:30
|Kabaddi
|Women's Group A
|India
|Bangladesh
|16:15
Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 3: Hello Everyone!
Hello, we are back with another live blog, and it’s another big day for India at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya. With plenty of events lined up across sports, there is a lot to look forward to. Excited for another cracking day of action and, hopefully, more medals for the Indian contingent. Stay tuned for all the live updates, results and major moments throughout the day.