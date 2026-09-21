Asian Games LIVE Updates, Day 3: Indian Men's 10m Air Rifle Team Clinches Silver; India Crush Pakistan In Table Tennis

India Win The Tie 3-0 In Table Tennis: India's women's table tennis team has officially sealed a commanding 3-0 victory over Pakistan in their Group F encounter

Following stellar opening performances by Sutirtha Mukherjee and Syndrela Das, Sreeja Akula put the result beyond doubt in Match 3. Akula delivered a masterclass against Fatima Khan, sweeping her aside in straight games (11-4, 11-4, 11-5) to complete the clean sweep for India.