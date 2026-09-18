Delhi PG Safety Check: Police Serve Notices To 56 Student Accommodations In North Campus

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pranay Vatsa
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The three neighbourhoods are among the biggest student accommodation hubs around Delhi University’s North Campus

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Satya Niketan building collapse site
Police officials and people gather at the site during a rescue operation following the collapse of a multi-storey building housing a PG accommodation at Satya Niketan, in New Delhi. Atleast seven people were killed. | Photo: PTI/Rushikesh More
Summary of this article

  • Delhi Police have served notices to 56 PG accommodations in Kamla Nagar, Malka Ganj and Bungalow Road, seeking building, fire and structural safety records.

  • The audit follows the September 6 Satya Niketan PG collapse that killed seven people, including five Delhi University students.

  • Police are checking unauthorised construction, overcrowding, occupancy records, CCTV, visitor registers and caretaker arrangements, while the MCD conducts a separate citywide PG survey.

Delhi Police have served notices to at least 56 paying guest (PG) accommodations in Kamla Nagar, Malka Ganj and Bungalow Road, directing operators to submit building, fire and safety records as part of an audit following the deadly Satya Niketan building collapse.

The three neighbourhoods are among the biggest student accommodation hubs around Delhi University’s North Campus. The notices were issued by Roop Nagar police station and seek documents including sanctioned building plans, fire clearances, structural safety certificates and occupancy records.

The action follows the collapse of a five-storey PG in Satya Niketan on September 6 that killed seven people, including five DU students

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Police Check Building Plans, Fire And Structural Safety

According to police officers familiar with the exercise, the survey aims to identify unauthorised construction, overcrowding and safety violations in student-dominated neighbourhoods.

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PG operators have been asked to produce ownership documents and valid clearances from civic agencies including the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and Delhi Fire Service.

The notices specifically seek a valid fire safety certificate or fire NOC, wherever applicable, along with sanctioned building, site and floor plans and occupancy or completion certificates.

Operators have also been asked to submit the latest structural safety or stability certificate, wherever applicable.

Police are examining whether properties have been expanded or modified without approval. Operators have been asked to provide details and supporting permissions for any additional floor, basement, mezzanine, room, terrace or other space being used for accommodation or commercial activity.

The audit also covers occupancy. PG owners have been directed to provide floor-wise and room-wise details of residents, along with verified registers of workers.

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Female Caretakers, CCTV And Visitor Registers Under Scanner

PGs housing female students have been asked to provide details of female caretakers. Where no female warden or caretaker is available, owners or managers must submit a written declaration identifying the person responsible for residents’ safety, assistance and emergency response during each shift.

Police are also checking security arrangements, including CCTV cameras and security guards.

Operators have been directed to provide a self-attested photocopy of the complete visitor register for the preceding 15 days.

The notices warn that failure to provide the required documents, submission of false or incomplete records, concealment of material facts or obstruction of police verification could lead to legal action and referrals to civic agencies for possible sealing.

A police officer familiar with the exercise claimed that a large majority of PG operators in the area lacked the required paperwork.

“About 95% of them do not have the required documents or are compliant with safety norms. We are going case by case and deciding the course of action,” the officer said.

The police exercise comes alongside a separate pan-Delhi survey by the MCD. The civic body identified 52 dilapidated buildings operating as PGs on the first day of its survey and has so far identified 1,120 PG units housing 20,481 people.

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