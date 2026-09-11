Satya Niketan Collapse: PG Operator Shubham Tyagi Surrenders; Police Seek 2-Day Custody

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
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Tyagi had been absconding since the five-storey building collapsed during repair work, killing seven people, including five students.

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Satya Niketan collapse Shubham Tyagi, Shubham Tyagi surrender
A man holds a photograph of his friend, Pawan Kumar, who is missing following a building collapse in New Delhi, India. | Photo: AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh
Summary of this article

  • Shubham Tyagi surrendered before the Patiala House Court after remaining absconding since the Satya Niketan building collapse.

  • Police have sought two days' custody of Tyagi to question him about the circumstances leading to the collapse.

  • Police are probing structural alterations and repair work while examining Sudhanshu Lovneesh's phone and online chat history.

PG operator Shubham Tyagi, who had been absconding since the Satya Niketan building collapse that killed seven people, including five students, surrendered before the Patiala House Court on Friday, police said. Police have sought his two-day custody for questioning and further investigation into the circumstances leading to the collapse.

According to police, Tyagi was allegedly operating a paying guest accommodation in the five-storey building in south Delhi and had taken a floor of the property on lease from its owner, Hariram Gupta. He had been absconding since the incident, and police teams had been conducting searches at several places to trace him, PTI reported.

The surrender came a day after investigators said they were examining the mobile-phone records and online chat history of co-accused Sudhanshu Lovneesh, who is under arrest, to ascertain what transpired immediately after the building collapsed. Police said Lovneesh's phone has been sent for forensic examination.

The building in Satya Niketan near Delhi University's South Campus collapsed on Sunday while repair and extension work was underway. Seven people were killed in the incident, including five students.

Police arrested the building owner's son Mahesh, labour contractor Sanoj Kumar and the PG operator in connection with the case. Building owner Hariram Gupta, 81, and his wife Urmila, 75, are also in judicial custody, according to police.

Related Content
Police officials and people gather at the site during a rescue operation following the collapse of a multi-storey building housing a PG accommodation at Satya Niketan, in New Delhi. Atleast seven people were killed. - | Photo: PTI/Rushikesh More
Students shift their belongings to safer accommodation after concerns over the structural safety of PG buildings in Satya Niketan on September 7, 2026, in New Delhi - IMAGO / Hindustan Times
Rescuers clear debris at the site of a collapsed building in New Delhi, India. - | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
Rescue workers look for the trapped survivors under the debris of a building that collapsed in New Delhi, India, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Vipin

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi suspended South Zone Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Kumar and four engineers pending disciplinary proceedings. According to PTI, police are probing whether structural alterations and ongoing repair work contributed to the collapse.

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