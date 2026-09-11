‘Neither Machines Nor Sugarcane’: Former India Legend’s Blunt Warning To ICC Over India’s Packed Calendar

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Sunil Gavaskar urges the ICC to rethink India’s packed cricket calendar, warning against excessive workload while stressing domestic cricket must remain the foundation for producing world-class players

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Summary of this article

  • Sunil Gavaskar has urged the ICC to address India’s packed international schedule and growing player workload

  • Gavaskar warned that Indian cricketers are “neither machines nor sugarcane” to be endlessly squeezed

  • He stressed prioritising domestic cricket, arguing that India’s bench strength alone cannot guarantee major silverware

Sunil Gavaskar has sounded a strong warning over the relentless cricket schedule facing Indian players, urging the International Cricket Council (ICC) to consider player workload while framing the next international calendar. His comments come as India prepare for another packed stretch featuring international cricket, the Asian Games and domestic commitments.

The former India captain believes the issue needs more than short-term fixes. With the ICC set to discuss the next four-year international cycle beginning in 2027, Gavaskar wants decision-makers to factor in the physical demands placed on players. The concern has gained further weight after BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia recently linked India’s growing injury list to the sheer volume of matches.

Gavaskar’s strong message on player workload

Gavaskar did not mince his words while discussing the issue in his Sportstar column.

“The recent meeting to take stock of Indian cricket did try to come to grips with the issue. Hopefully, when the ICC meeting to discuss the international cricket calendar over the next cycle of four years from 2027 takes place, the decision-makers will realise that Indian cricketers are neither machines nor sugarcane to be endlessly squeezed for every drop of the juice,” Gavaskar wrote.

His concerns arrive at a time when India’s schedule is showing little sign of easing. The 2026-27 home season alone includes 22 international matches against West Indies, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe and Australia. India are also scheduled to participate in the Asian Games in Japan, adding another assignment to an already crowded calendar.

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For Gavaskar, the consequences go beyond fatigue. Frequent matches can increase injury risks while reducing the time available for players to recover, train and prepare properly between assignments.

‘India cricket team is not Indian cricket’

Gavaskar also challenged the growing narrative around India’s supposedly enormous bench strength. While India can theoretically field multiple strong sides, he argued that this should not become an excuse to keep stretching the same pool of players.

“The India cricket team is not Indian cricket,” he wrote. “The India cricket team is the by-product of Indian cricket.”

He believes the solution lies in strengthening domestic cricket rather than simply relying on international depth.

“The argument that India’s bench strength is such that it can field three teams is good to make claims for the world, but the reality, as recent results have shown, is that one India team is at the moment not good enough to win much silverware.”

Gavaskar also backed India’s men and women to target gold at the Asian Games, saying success there could provide confidence for future challenges.

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