Charlie Kirk Statue Unveiling Sparks Chaos In Times Square, Protesters And Supporters Clash

A statue honouring conservative activist Charlie Kirk was unveiled in Times Square on the first anniversary of his assassination.
Supporters and counter-protesters exchanged heated remarks and became involved in a shoving altercation, with police intervening.
The display had no permit or official authorisation from New York City or the Times Square Alliance, according to the report.
The unveiling of a statue honouring slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk in New York's Times Square sparked clashes between his supporters and protesters on Thursday, with police intervening as tensions escalated. No permit or official authorisation was issued by the City of New York or the Times Square Alliance.
The six-foot-five-inch bronze-painted statue, depicting Kirk holding a microphone and wearing a “FREEDOM” T-shirt, was created by Italian artist Sergio Furnari and cost around $100,000. It was unveiled on the first anniversary of Kirk's assassination.
What Happened At The Charlie Kirk Statue Unveiling?
During the unveiling, supporters led by activist Jake Lang and opposing demonstrators clashed. There was profanity-laden heckling, heated shouting matches and a shoving altercation between counter-protester Von Brown and supporter James Zeits. Police stepped in to separate the sides, and no arrests were reported by the NYPD.
The episode put a political symbol in one of New York City's busiest public spaces and turned it into a flashpoint for confrontation and reaction.
The Kirk supporters were immediately heckled as they arrived. They hit back at the taunts, insisting they are not Nazis and declaring that “Nazis are losers.”
An eyewitness told The U.S. Sun that supporters of Kirk arrived shortly before the statue was unveiled at around 2:35pm, but soon found themselves surrounded by a large crowd.
According to the witness, the group was seen running through Times Square while being pursued by a large number of people.
Footage obtained by The US Sun shows the supporters trying to enter a taxi as people gathered around them and shouted, “Back the f* up.”
Shortly afterwards, a tall man can be seen hitting one of the supporters on the side of the head.
Why Was The Charlie Kirk Statue Unveiled In Times Square?
The statue was created as a memorial one year after Kirk's assassination. The statue depicts Kirk with the microphone associated with his campus debates. Furnari said the project was intended to promote freedom of speech/dialogue, as per Al Jazeera.
Kirk was killed on September 10, 2025, at Utah Valley University. The statue has become another flashpoint over Kirk's political legacy.
Al Jazeera presented the display as a political symbol linked to Charlie Kirk's public profile and the controversy around him. That wider context appeared to shape how people responded on the ground.
The incident was not treated as a simple art or street display. By placing a symbol tied to a politically charged figure in Times Square, the display drew a reaction that reflected the wider debate surrounding Kirk.
Republicans marked the anniversary at their midterm convention, where Trump and JD Vance paid tribute to Kirk.