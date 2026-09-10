Why ‘Shoorveer’ Song In 'Mirzapur The Movie' Has Triggered A Political Row

Rajendra Rathore has urged CBFC to remove ‘Shoorveer’ from Mirzapur The Movie, citing public sentiments.
Rathore said the song honours Maharana Pratap and Chetak, making its use inappropriate alongside criminal characters.
Singer Ashok Manda Bishnoi also objected, alleging the filmmakers used his song without permission and insulted Rajasthan.
BJP leader Rajendra Rathore has asked the Central Board of Film Certification to remove the song "Shoorveer" from "Mirzapur The Movie". Former opposition leader in the Rajasthan Assembly told ANI that the song’s use in a film centred on gangsters and criminal characters is "extremely objectionable and could hurt public sentiments."
He said linking the two completely different contexts was inappropriate. Rathore also said objections were being raised on social media over the song’s use.
Song And Claims
"Shoorveer" was composed and sung by Rapperiya Balam, the stage name of Rajsthani folk singer Ashok Manda Bishnoi. Rathore said the song is about the valour of Maharana Pratap and his loyal horse, Chetak, in the battle of Haldighati against the Mughal army.
In a letter to CBFC chairperson Shashi Shekhar Vempati, Rathore repeated that claim. He told ANI that the use of the song in the film is "disrespectful" towards Maharana Pratap and the historical and cultural heritage associated with the king.
BJP Leader's Objections
Rathore sharpened his criticism in comments to ANI. He said, "Characters like Munna Tripathi and Guddu Bhaiya- who are shown making lewd remarks about women and engaging in immoral acts—are juxtaposed with references to Maharana Pratap’s horse, Chetak, and the Battle of Haldighati. This depiction deserves the strongest condemnation."
He then linked the row to an earlier controversy. Rathore told ANI, "This is not the first time such a thing has happened; previously, Swara Bhaskar made disparaging remarks regarding Padmini’s 'Jauhar'—an act that is a source of pride for us all."
Rathore also told ANI, "It is inappropriate to trifle with historical facts in this manner." He added, "We live in the age of AI; one cannot use technology to tarnish our heritage." Rathore further told ANI, "Such tampering with history under the guise of freedom of speech or creative liberty will absolutely not be tolerated."
Singer's Response
Ashok Manda Bishnoi also objected to the song’s use and alleged on Instagram that the makers had not taken his permission. In a video posted on the platform, he questioned how the song was used in the film.
"Today my heart is broken, but you will say, 'brother, you should be happy that your song features in 'Mirzapur'. But the 'Mirzapur' team didn't take my permission that we are using your song'. Then who gave them the permission?" Bishnoi said in the video.
He added, "And this song is dedicated to Maharana Pratap and it is being used in the movie to glorify villains. Is this right?.. This is an insult to Rajasthan and Maharana Pratap," he said in a video posted on Instagram.