Jessica Pegula Overcomes Navarro To Set Up Sabalenka Showdown

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Jessica Pegula fought back from a set down to beat Emma Navarro 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 in an all-American quarterfinal at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Navarro made the stronger start, taking advantage of Pegula’s uncharacteristic serving problems to claim the opening set 6-3. The third seed responded with her trademark composure, improving her return game and gradually putting Navarro under pressure. Pegula levelled the contest at 4-4 before forcing a deciding set, where she maintained the momentum and eventually secured victory after another competitive battle. The win sent Pegula into the US Open semifinals for the third consecutive year and marked her second Grand Slam semifinal appearance of 2026. She will now face defending champion and top seed Aryna Sabalenka in a rematch of their recent US Open battles. Pegula has also become the first woman on the WTA Tour to record 50 wins this season.

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Jessica Pegula vs Emma Navarro US open quarter final highlights
Jessica Pegula, of the United States, acknowledges the fans after defeating Emma Navarro, of the United States, in three sets during the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
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Jessica Pegula vs Emma Navarro US Open 2026
Jessica Pegula, right, of the United States, embraces Emma Navarro, of the United States, after Pegula won in three sets in the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
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Jessica Pegula celebrating win
Jessica Pegula, of the United States, celebrates after defeating Emma Navarro, of the United States, in three sets during the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Heather Khalifa
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US Open 2026 womens singles
Jessica Pegula, of the United States, hits a return during the third set against Emma Navarro, of the United States, during the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Heather Khalifa
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Jessica Pegula vs Emma Navarro
Emma Navarro, of the United States, reacts dropping a point against Jessica Pegula, of the United States, during the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Heather Khalifa
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Flushing Meadows tennis action
Emma Navarro, of the United States, stretches to hit a return to Jessica Pegula, of the United States, during the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Heather Khalifa
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All-American tennis quarterfinal
Jessica Pegula, of the United States, hits a return to Emma Navarro, of the United States, during the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Heather Khalifa
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Emma Navarro backhand sho
Emma Navarro, of the United States, hits a return to Jessica Pegula, of the United States, during the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Heather Khalifa
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Simone Biles US Open 2026 quarter final
Olympic gymnast Simone Biles watches Jessica Pegula, of the United States, play Emma Navarro, of the United States, in the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
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Emma Navarro US Open 2026
Emma Navarro, of the United States, hits a return to Jessica Pegula, of the United States, during the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
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Jessica Pegula vs Emma Navarro US Open quarter final
Emma Navarro, of the United States, serves to Jessica Pegula, of the United States, during the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Heather Khalifa

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