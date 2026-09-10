Jessica Pegula Overcomes Navarro To Set Up Sabalenka Showdown

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 10 September 2026 3:07 pm

Jessica Pegula fought back from a set down to beat Emma Navarro 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 in an all-American quarterfinal at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Navarro made the stronger start, taking advantage of Pegula’s uncharacteristic serving problems to claim the opening set 6-3. The third seed responded with her trademark composure, improving her return game and gradually putting Navarro under pressure. Pegula levelled the contest at 4-4 before forcing a deciding set, where she maintained the momentum and eventually secured victory after another competitive battle. The win sent Pegula into the US Open semifinals for the third consecutive year and marked her second Grand Slam semifinal appearance of 2026. She will now face defending champion and top seed Aryna Sabalenka in a rematch of their recent US Open battles. Pegula has also become the first woman on the WTA Tour to record 50 wins this season.