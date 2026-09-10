Elena Rybakina Comes From Behind To Reach US Open Semifinals

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 10 September 2026 3:39 pm

Elena Rybakina overcame Qinwen Zheng 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 at Arthur Ashe Stadium to reach the US Open semifinals and claim the world No. 1 ranking for the first time. Zheng, who entered the tournament as a qualifier ranked 121st, continued her remarkable run by taking the opening set against the second seed. Rybakina, however, responded emphatically, raising the intensity of her baseline game and winning the second set 6-1. The decisive set remained closely contested before Rybakina secured the crucial break at 4-4 and held her nerve to close out the match. The victory was especially significant as it confirmed Rybakina as the first Kazakh player to reach the top of the WTA rankings. The 2026 Australian Open champion will now face Coco Gauff in the semifinals, while Zheng leaves New York having restored herself among the sport’s elite.