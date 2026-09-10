Alexander Zverev Storms Into US Open Semifinals With Straight-Sets Win Over Botic Van De Zandschulp

P
Photo Webdesk
Published at:

Alexander Zverev powered into the US Open 2026 semifinals with a commanding 6-2, 7-5, 6-1 victory over Botic van de Zandschulp at Arthur Ashe Stadium, New York. The top seed overcame an erratic start, including five double faults, but quickly settled as the Dutchman struggled to maintain his level from his marathon fourth-round win. Van de Zandschulp pushed Zverev hard in the second set and even threatened to level the contest, but the German held firm before winning three straight games to seize control. Zverev then broke early in the third set and never looked back, closing out the match in 2 hours and 17 minutes. The victory secured his third US Open semifinal appearance and his fourth Grand Slam semifinal of 2026. He also set a new German record with his 23rd Grand Slam match win this year.

image Prefer on Google
Alexander Zverev vs Boticvande Zandschulp US open quarter final highlights
Botic van de Zandschulp, of the Netherlands, left, shakes hands with Alexander Zverev, of Germany, after their quarterfinal match in the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
1/9
Zverev vs van de Zandschulp 2026
Alexander Zverev, of Germany, reacts after beating Botic van de Zandschulp, of the Netherlands, during the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
2/9
Zverev Arthur Ashe match
Alexander Zverev, of Germany, waves to the crowd after defeating Botic van de Zandschulp, of the Netherlands, during the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
3/9
Mens singles quarterfinal Arthur Ashe Stadium 2026
Alexander Zverev, of Germany, right, plays Botic van de Zandschulp, of the Netherlands, during the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
4/9
Alexander Zverev US Open 2026 quarterfinal highlights
Alexander Zverev, of Germany, returns to Botic van de Zandschulp, of the Netherlands, during the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
5/9
US Open 2026 quarterfinal pictures
Botic van de Zandschulp, of the Netherlands, returns to Alexander Zverev, of Germany, during the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
6/9
Alexander Zverev vs. Botic van de Zandschulp
Alexander Zverev, of Germany, serves to Botic van de Zandschulp, of the Netherlands, during the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
7/9
Botic van de Zandschulp us open 2026
Botic van de Zandschulp, of the Netherlands, serves to Alexander Zverev, of Germany, during the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
8/9
Alexander Zverev us open 2026
Alexander Zverev, of Germany, returns to Botic van de Zandschulp, of the Netherlands, during the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
9/9
Alexander Zverev vs Boticvande Zandschulp US open quarter final
Botic van de Zandschulp, of the Netherlands, serves to Alexander Zverev, of Germany, during the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II

Stay updated with the latest tennis news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from the French Open 2026. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, football, badminton, F1, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

CLOSE

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories