Alexander Zverev Storms Into US Open Semifinals With Straight-Sets Win Over Botic Van De Zandschulp

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 10 September 2026 2:48 pm

Alexander Zverev powered into the US Open 2026 semifinals with a commanding 6-2, 7-5, 6-1 victory over Botic van de Zandschulp at Arthur Ashe Stadium, New York. The top seed overcame an erratic start, including five double faults, but quickly settled as the Dutchman struggled to maintain his level from his marathon fourth-round win. Van de Zandschulp pushed Zverev hard in the second set and even threatened to level the contest, but the German held firm before winning three straight games to seize control. Zverev then broke early in the third set and never looked back, closing out the match in 2 hours and 17 minutes. The victory secured his third US Open semifinal appearance and his fourth Grand Slam semifinal of 2026. He also set a new German record with his 23rd Grand Slam match win this year.