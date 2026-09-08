Coco Gauff Beats Iva Jovic In Straight Sets To Reach US Open Quarter-Finals

Fourth seed Coco Gauff defeated fourteenth seed Iva Jovic 6-1, 6-4 on Monday night to reach the US Open quarterfinals
The win marks Gauff's first return to the Flushing Meadows quarterfinals since capturing her maiden major title in 2023
The American extended her winning streak to 10 matches, continuing a run without dropping a set since Cincinnati
Coco Gauff returned to the U.S. Open quarterfinals. The No. 4 seed defeated No. 14 Iva Jovic 6-1, 6-4 on Monday night to record her 10th successive win. The result marks her first appearance in the tournament's final eight since lifting the trophy three years ago.
The victory sends Gauff into a quarterfinal against fifth-seeded Mirra Andreeva on Wednesday. It also extends a strong run that has carried her from the Cincinnati Open into the second week in New York.
Recent Grand Slam Run
Gauff won the U.S. Open in 2023 for her first major title. That remains her best run at Flushing Meadows and she has now returned to the last eight there for the first time since that triumph.
Her later exits came earlier. Fellow American Emma Navarro knocked her out in the fourth round the following year and Naomi Osaka eliminated her in 2025.
She arrives in the quarterfinals in sharp form. Gauff has not dropped a set since her first match at the Cincinnati Open, where she won six matches to take the title before adding her first four wins in New York.
Jovic's Bid Ends
Jovic's run stopped in the fourth round. The No. 14 seed had advanced by edging No. 17 Alex Eala in the previous round.
A quarterfinal place would have matched her best result at a Grand Slam. She reached the Australian Open quarterfinals earlier this year.