Coco Gauff Beats Iva Jovic In Straight Sets To Reach US Open Quarter-Finals

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Fourth seed Coco Gauff secured her place in the US Open quarterfinals after defeating fourteenth seed Iva Jovic 6-1, 6-4 at Flushing Meadows on Monday night. The victory extended Gauff's winning streak to ten matches, marking her return to the New York tournament's last eight for the first time since her 2023 championship triumph

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coco gauff vs iva jovic us open 2026 fourth round match report
Coco Gauff, of the United States, reacts during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships against Iva Jovic, of the United States, Monday. Frank Franklin II/AP Photo
Summary of this article

  • Fourth seed Coco Gauff defeated fourteenth seed Iva Jovic 6-1, 6-4 on Monday night to reach the US Open quarterfinals

  • The win marks Gauff's first return to the Flushing Meadows quarterfinals since capturing her maiden major title in 2023

  • The American extended her winning streak to 10 matches, continuing a run without dropping a set since Cincinnati

Coco Gauff returned to the U.S. Open quarterfinals. The No. 4 seed defeated No. 14 Iva Jovic 6-1, 6-4 on Monday night to record her 10th successive win. The result marks her first appearance in the tournament's final eight since lifting the trophy three years ago.

The victory sends Gauff into a quarterfinal against fifth-seeded Mirra Andreeva on Wednesday. It also extends a strong run that has carried her from the Cincinnati Open into the second week in New York.

Recent Grand Slam Run

Gauff won the U.S. Open in 2023 for her first major title. That remains her best run at Flushing Meadows and she has now returned to the last eight there for the first time since that triumph.

Her later exits came earlier. Fellow American Emma Navarro knocked her out in the fourth round the following year and Naomi Osaka eliminated her in 2025.

Related Content
Coco Gauff, of the United States, celebrates after she won her match against Cristina Bucsa, of Spain, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026, in New York. - | Photo: AP/Heather Khalifa
Iva Jovic, left, of the United States, embraces Alexandra Eala, of the Philippines, after Jovic won in three sets in the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026, in New York. - | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
Iva Jovic, of the United States, celebrates after defeating Alexandra Eala, of the Philippines, in three sets in the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships. - AP Photo/Frank Franklin II
Alex Eala advanced to the US Open third round with a clinical 6-1, 6-4 victory over Oleksandra Oliynykova. - Seth Wenig/AP Photo

She arrives in the quarterfinals in sharp form. Gauff has not dropped a set since her first match at the Cincinnati Open, where she won six matches to take the title before adding her first four wins in New York.

Also Read: Alexander Zverev Beats Luciano Darderi In Straight Sets To Storm Into US Open Quarter-Finals

Jovic's Bid Ends

Jovic's run stopped in the fourth round. The No. 14 seed had advanced by edging No. 17 Alex Eala in the previous round.

A quarterfinal place would have matched her best result at a Grand Slam. She reached the Australian Open quarterfinals earlier this year.

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