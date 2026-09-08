Coco Gauff Beats Iva Jovic In Straight Sets To Reach US Open Quarter-Finals

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 8 September 2026 1:52 pm

Fourth seed Coco Gauff secured her place in the US Open quarterfinals after defeating fourteenth seed Iva Jovic 6-1, 6-4 at Flushing Meadows on Monday night. The victory extended Gauff's winning streak to ten matches, marking her return to the New York tournament's last eight for the first time since her 2023 championship triumph

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 8 September 2026 1:52 pm

Coco Gauff, of the United States, reacts during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships against Iva Jovic, of the United States, Monday. Frank Franklin II/AP Photo