India-Russia Push At Brics 2026: AI, Chips, Tech Transfers And Local Manufacturing On Agenda

Russian firms in aviation, nuclear, energy and heavy industry are exploring technology transfers and manufacturing partnerships in India.
India is pushing GRAIN, a shared Brics supercomputing network, along with a digital science and research repository.
A proposed Brics start-up network could link chip-design and deep-tech companies through a Startup Innovation Fund and Incubator Network.
India and Russia are set to deepen cooperation in artificial intelligence, advanced computing, quantum technology, semiconductor research and industrial manufacturing, as Russian companies explore technology transfers and local production opportunities in India ahead of the Brics Summit.
The push comes as India prepares to host Innoprom.India from September 9 to 11, shortly before the Brics Summit. The joint industrial exposition is expected to bring Russian companies from aviation, energy, nuclear technology and heavy industry to India to explore manufacturing partnerships and opportunities under the Make in India initiative. According to Firstpost, the two countries are looking to deepen industrial ties across several sectors, while Economic Times has reported that technology transfers and local manufacturing are expected to feature in the discussions.
Russian firms explore manufacturing partnerships
Innoprom.India will cover industries including aviation, mining, technology, energy and nuclear power. Organisers have also identified artificial intelligence as an emerging area for potential cooperation.
A key session is scheduled for September 10, when Russian Industry and Trade Minister Anton Alikhanov and Indian Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal are expected to participate in the main plenary discussion. According to the organisers, the agenda will include bilateral trade, investment, market access and the development of joint industrial projects.
The exposition is also expected to provide a platform for cooperation in regional aviation, digital technology, critical minerals, trade infrastructure and additive manufacturing, among other areas. Economic Times reported that Russian companies are seeking opportunities to participate more closely in India's manufacturing expansion under the Make in India initiative.
Technology transfers could be significant for India's manufacturing plans. The government has spent recent years encouraging global companies to expand domestic production while also seeking greater access to technology and expertise that can strengthen local supply chains.
The participation of Russian companies in strategic sectors such as aviation, nuclear technology and heavy industry could add another dimension to India's Make in India programme. However, the scale of any potential technology-transfer agreements or manufacturing investments is not yet known.
Firstpost reported that the discussions come as India and Russia look beyond conventional trade towards deeper industrial partnerships.
Advanced technology moves up India's Brics agenda
The industrial discussions will take place alongside India's wider push for cooperation in advanced technologies through the Brics grouping.
According to Economic Times, India is seeking closer government and research cooperation among Brics members in artificial intelligence, high-performance computing, quantum technologies and semiconductor materials.
Indian officials told the publication that India wants to complete several multilateral initiatives during its chairmanship of the expanded 11-member grouping.
One proposal is the Global Research Advanced Infrastructure Network, or GRAIN, which is intended to give researchers across member countries shared access to high-performance computing infrastructure and supercomputing resources.
Another initiative under development is a digital science and research repository that would allow participating countries to share datasets and research capabilities, particularly in advanced materials engineering and functional nanostructures.
India is also looking at connecting chip-design and deep-tech start-ups across Brics members through a proposed Startup Innovation Fund and Incubator Network, Firstpost reported.
The proposals draw on policies and infrastructure India has already developed domestically. According to the Economic Times report, these include AIkosh, the government's platform for non-personal datasets, and the IndiaAI Mission's common computing infrastructure.
The upcoming summit will be only the second to include the bloc's newer partner nations, including Malaysia, Nigeria and Vietnam. Digital payments are also expected to be a significant area of discussion.