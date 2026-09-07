India-Russia Push At Brics 2026: AI, Chips, Tech Transfers And Local Manufacturing On Agenda

The push comes as India prepares to host Innoprom.India from September 9 to 11, shortly before the Brics Summit. The joint industrial exposition is expected to bring Russian companies from aviation, energy, nuclear technology and heavy industry to India to explore manufacturing partnerships and opportunities under the Make in India initiative. According to Firstpost, the two countries are looking to deepen industrial ties across several sectors, while Economic Times has reported that technology transfers and local manufacturing are expected to feature in the discussions.