Ishan Kishan Smashes Maiden Double Ton As East Zone Dominate South Zone On Day 2 Of Duleep Trophy Final

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Outlook Sports Desk
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East Zone captain Ishan Kishan struck his maiden first-class double century on Day 2 of the Duleep Trophy final against South Zone. Kishan’s dominant knock, alongside Kumar Kushagra's 101, propelled East Zone past 550 runs to establish commanding control over a struggling South Zone side

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Ishan Kishan Smashes Maiden Double Ton As East Zone Dominate South Zone On Day 2 Of Duleep Trophy Final
Summary of this article

  • East Zone skipper Ishan Kishan registered his maiden first-class double century on Day 2 of the Duleep Trophy summit clash against South Zone

  • Kishan reached the milestone in the 122nd over by dispatching a delivery from Devdutt Padikkal past cover-point for four

  • East Zone amassed 589/5 in 126 overs at a scoring rate of 4.64 runs per over, firmly seizing control on a flat Chepauk pitch

Ishan Kishan’s maiden first-class double century put East Zone in firm control of the Duleep Trophy final on Day 2 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, according to hindustantimes.com. The East Zone captain drove his side past the 550-run mark and left South Zone under heavy pressure in the summit clash.

Kishan resumed after dominating the opening day and kept the scoreboard moving on a placid Chepauk surface. His innings turned East Zone’s advantage into a commanding position as South Zone struggled to find a way back.

The landmark came in the 122nd over. Kishan reached his double-hundred with a boundary and continued to bat on, tightening East Zone’s grip on the match as South Zone stared at a long spell in the field before their reply.

Kishan Reaches Landmark

The moment was crisp and decisive. Devdutt Padikkal bowled slower and wider outside off stump in the 122nd over, inviting the drive.

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Kishan stretched into the ball and slapped it past cover-point for four to complete his maiden first-class double-hundred. It was a captain’s knock of control and intent, built with very few chances offered.

He then took off his helmet to a warm ovation from the dressing room and applause from around the ground. The innings stood out as a display of focus, temperament and stroke-play at the biggest point of the match.

East Zone Dominance

East Zone were 589/5 in 126 overs in the second session, according to indiatimes.com. They scored at 4.64 an over and kept South Zone pinned down for long periods.

Kumar Kushagra made 101 to give East Zone a strong platform before Kishan took complete charge of the innings. Kishan then combined with all-rounder Anukul Roy to stretch the dominance further.

Their stand pushed East Zone deeper into control and forced South Zone to chase the game.

Also Read: East Zone Vs West Zone Live Score, Duleep Trophy 2026 Final

South Zone Struggles

South Zone have had a hard day. Their bowlers faced an uphill task on a flat pitch at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

They struggled to break through East Zone’s deep batting lineup as Kishan carried on beyond his double ton with Roy at the other end. That has raised the pressure on South Zone. They now need to contain the scoring quickly and then produce a substantial reply once they finally take the crease.

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