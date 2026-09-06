In Photos: Building Collapses In South Delhi's Satya Niketan

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 6 September 2026 6:18 pm

A building collapsed in south Delhi’s Satya Niketan area, prompting a major rescue and emergency response operation. This photo gallery captures the collapsed structure, debris, rescue personnel and emergency teams at the site as authorities work to search the wreckage, evacuate affected areas and assess the extent of the damage