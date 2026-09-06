In Photos: Building Collapses In South Delhi's Satya Niketan

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A building collapsed in south Delhi’s Satya Niketan area, prompting a major rescue and emergency response operation. This photo gallery captures the collapsed structure, debris, rescue personnel and emergency teams at the site as authorities work to search the wreckage, evacuate affected areas and assess the extent of the damage

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Building collapses in south Delhi's Satya Niketan
Rescue operation underway after a building collapsed at Satya Niketan area, in New Delhi, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
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Rescue operation underway after a building collapsed at Satya Niketan area, in New Delhi, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Rescue operation underway after a building collapsed at Satya Niketan area, in New Delhi, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
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People gather on site after a five-storey building collapsed at Satya Niketan area, in New Delhi, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
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Rescue workers carry a student they have rescued from the debris of a collapsed building in New Delhi, India, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026. | Photo: AP/Vipin
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Rescue workers carry a student they have rescued from the debris of a collapsed building in New Delhi, India, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026. | Photo: AP/Vipin
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Rescue workers look for the trapped survivors under the debris of a building that collapsed in New Delhi, India, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026. | Photo: AP/Vipin
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Rescue workers look for the trapped survivors under the debris of a building that collapsed in New Delhi, India, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026. | Photo: AP/Shekhar Yadav
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Rescue operation underway after a building collapsed at Satya Niketan area, in New Delhi, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Rescue operation underway after a five-storey building collapsed at Satya Niketan area, in New Delhi, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

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