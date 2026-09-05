Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Day 1: Pankaj Tripathi Film Opens To ₹25 Crore

Mirzapur: The Movie has delivered a powerful opening at the Indian box office, with the Mirzapur The Movie's box office day one collection has reached around ₹25 crore net, according to early estimates. Led by Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu Sharma and Ravi Kishan, the gangster drama has comfortably surpassed early trade projections, which had placed its opening in the ₹15 crore to ₹20 crore range.