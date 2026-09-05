Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Day 1: Pankaj Tripathi Film Opens To ₹25 Crore

Mirzapur The Movie box office day 1 collection reaches ₹24.75 crore.
Pankaj Tripathi's film ranks among 2026's four biggest Hindi openers.
Mirzapur recorded 42.81% occupancy across 11,135 shows on opening day.
Mirzapur: The Movie has delivered a powerful opening at the Indian box office, with the Mirzapur The Movie's box office day one collection has reached around ₹25 crore net, according to early estimates. Led by Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu Sharma and Ravi Kishan, the gangster drama has comfortably surpassed early trade projections, which had placed its opening in the ₹15 crore to ₹20 crore range.
According to Sacnilk's early estimates, the film earned approximately ₹24.75 crore net across India on its opening day. Its Hindi version contributed ₹24.60 crore, while the Telugu dubbed version added around ₹15 lakh. The estimated India gross collection has crossed ₹29 crore.
Mirzapur The Movie box office day 1 collection breaks into 2026's top openers
The opening places Mirzapur: The Movie among the biggest Hindi openers of 2026. The film has reportedly recorded the fourth-highest opening day collection of the year, moving ahead of Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2, which opened at ₹22 crore.
However, it remains behind Border 2, Toxic and Dhurandhar The Revenge on the list of the year's biggest opening-day earners.
The film played across 11,135 shows and recorded an overall occupancy of 42.81%. Morning occupancy began at around 25% before rising through the day, with night shows reportedly reaching approximately 62%.
Mirzapur The Movie eyes a strong opening weekend
The film also received a boost from the Janmashtami holiday, although trade estimates suggest that even without the holiday advantage, its opening would have remained substantial.
With positive word of mouth expected to support its theatrical run, Mirzapur: The Movie is now eyeing an opening weekend in the vicinity of ₹80 crore. The strong start is particularly significant as it marks one of the first major instances of a popular Indian streaming series being expanded into a theatrical feature film.
The performance of the second day will now be closely watched, particularly to see whether the film can hold close to its opening-day numbers.