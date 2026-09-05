Women's Asia Cup 2026: Pakistan Opener Ayesha Zafar Downplays India Clash as Just Another Game Ahead of Dubai Showdown

Pakistan opener Ayesha Zafar described the Asia Cup encounter against India in Dubai as just another game
Pakistan require a single victory from group matches against India and Hong Kong to qualify for the semi-finals
Ayesha Zafar highlighted that Pakistan have placed balanced emphasis across batting, bowling, and particularly fielding
Pakistan opener Ayesha Zafar has played down the buildup to Saturday's Asia Cup match against India, calling it "just another game" as her side chases a semi-final spot in Dubai. News18 reported that Pakistan head into the contest after beating Thailand in their opening match.
The stakes are clear. Pakistan need one win from their two remaining group games against India and Hong Kong to seal a place in the last four. The India-Pakistan match is scheduled for Saturday, September 5 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
That eases the pressure on paper. Yet meetings between India and Pakistan rarely feel like a dead rubber, and Pakistan now have a chance to secure qualification against their biggest rivals before facing Hong Kong.
Zafar Press Conference
Zafar kept the focus narrow.
“Yes, it’s India vs Pakistan, but this is just another match. We are taking one match at a time. It’s our second match [having beaten Thailand in their first], so we are hoping to put up a good show and eventually win it,” Ayesha said while speaking at the pre-match press conference.
She also stressed balance across departments rather than one standout area. “We can’t focus on one thing; overall, we have focused on all three [batting, bowling and fielding]. We have been putting in a lot of work into fielding. Our mentor also said that we can’t compromise on fielding because it’s something that can win you matches,” Ayesha added.
Group Situation
Pakistan are well placed.
After opening with a win over Thailand, they have two group matches left—against India and Hong Kong. One more victory will take them into the last four.
That makes the India game important without making it technically decisive. Even so, India and Pakistan rarely meet in a contest stripped of edge, and the rivalry renews itself again at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday, September 5.
India Form Warning
India remain the benchmark in Asia.
At the Asian level, no team comes close to India's strength, even though India finished runners-up to Sri Lanka in the previous edition. That backdrop makes Pakistan's task harder despite their strong start.
India's top order poses an immediate threat. Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma arrive in fine touch after Mandhana shattered multiple milestones during a commanding century against Hong Kong. That dominant innings sounded a clear warning to tournament rivals ahead of the weekend clash.