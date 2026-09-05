Women's Asia Cup 2026: Pakistan Opener Ayesha Zafar Downplays India Clash as Just Another Game Ahead of Dubai Showdown

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Published at:

Pakistan opener Ayesha Zafar downplayed the hype surrounding Saturday's Asia Cup clash against arch-rivals India at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, terming it just another game. Pakistan pursue a semi-final qualification berth following their victory over Thailand, needing one win from remaining fixtures against India and Hong Kong to confirm progression into the tournament's final four

image Prefer on Google
india vs pakistan Womens Asia Cup 2026 Ayesha Zafar pre-match press conference reaction
Pakistan opener Ayesha Zafar described the Asia Cup encounter against India in Dubai as just another game. Photo: ICC/X
Summary of this article

  • Pakistan opener Ayesha Zafar described the Asia Cup encounter against India in Dubai as just another game

  • Pakistan require a single victory from group matches against India and Hong Kong to qualify for the semi-finals

  • Ayesha Zafar highlighted that Pakistan have placed balanced emphasis across batting, bowling, and particularly fielding

Pakistan opener Ayesha Zafar has played down the buildup to Saturday's Asia Cup match against India, calling it "just another game" as her side chases a semi-final spot in Dubai. News18 reported that Pakistan head into the contest after beating Thailand in their opening match.

The stakes are clear. Pakistan need one win from their two remaining group games against India and Hong Kong to seal a place in the last four. The India-Pakistan match is scheduled for Saturday, September 5 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

That eases the pressure on paper. Yet meetings between India and Pakistan rarely feel like a dead rubber, and Pakistan now have a chance to secure qualification against their biggest rivals before facing Hong Kong.

Also Read: India Vs Pakistan, Women's Asia Cup 2026: Check Rivalry And Past Meetings In Competition's History

Zafar Press Conference

Zafar kept the focus narrow.

“Yes, it’s India vs Pakistan, but this is just another match. We are taking one match at a time. It’s our second match [having beaten Thailand in their first], so we are hoping to put up a good show and eventually win it,” Ayesha said while speaking at the pre-match press conference.

Related Content
India and Pakistan meet in a Group A clash at the Women's Asia Cup 2026 in Dubai. - BCCIWomen/X
Smriti Mandhana walking back to the pavilion after playing a 124-run knock against Hong Kong in Women's Asia Cup 2026 in Dubai - X/BCCIWomen
India opened their Women’s T20 Asia Cup Group A campaign with a comprehensive 94-run victory over Thailand in Dubai. - BCCIWomen/X
Indian women cricket team players celebrating after taking a wicket during a match - BCCIWomen/X

She also stressed balance across departments rather than one standout area. “We can’t focus on one thing; overall, we have focused on all three [batting, bowling and fielding]. We have been putting in a lot of work into fielding. Our mentor also said that we can’t compromise on fielding because it’s something that can win you matches,” Ayesha added.

Group Situation

Pakistan are well placed.

After opening with a win over Thailand, they have two group matches left—against India and Hong Kong. One more victory will take them into the last four.

That makes the India game important without making it technically decisive. Even so, India and Pakistan rarely meet in a contest stripped of edge, and the rivalry renews itself again at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday, September 5.

Also Read: India Women vs Pakistan Women Asia Cup 2026 Match: Head-To-Head Record, Most Runs, Wickets & T20I Stats

India Form Warning

India remain the benchmark in Asia.

At the Asian level, no team comes close to India's strength, even though India finished runners-up to Sri Lanka in the previous edition. That backdrop makes Pakistan's task harder despite their strong start.

India's top order poses an immediate threat. Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma arrive in fine touch after Mandhana shattered multiple milestones during a commanding century against Hong Kong. That dominant innings sounded a clear warning to tournament rivals ahead of the weekend clash.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories