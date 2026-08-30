Women's T20 Asia Cup: Shafali Verma And Spinners Power India To 94-Run Win Over Thailand

India opened their Women’s T20 Asia Cup Group A campaign with a comprehensive 94-run victory over Thailand in Dubai
Shafali Verma top-scored for India with an aggressive 64 off 36 deliveries, hitting eight fours and three sixes
India reached 159/9 in 20 overs despite a middle-order collapse engineered by Suleeporn Laomi's three wickets
India crushed Thailand by 94 runs to open their Group A campaign in the Women’s T20 Asia Cup in Dubai on Sunday. Thailand were bowled out for 65 in 16.1 overs while chasing 160.
India posted 159/9 after once racing to 108/2. The late batting wobble checked a bigger total, but the bowlers made sure the result stayed one-sided.
Shafali Powers India
Shafali Verma led India’s charge with a brisk 64 off 36 balls. She hit eight fours and three sixes as India built their innings around her clean hitting.
India were cruising at 108 for two before slipping to 137 for nine. That collapse denied them an even larger finish, though they still reached 159/9 in 20 overs.
Suleeporn Laomi took 3/26 and Sunida Chaturongrattana returned 2/31 for Thailand.
Spin Attack Destroys Thailand
India’s spinners then took control. Deepti Sharma returned 3/0 and Shree Charani took 2/10 as Thailand lost wickets regularly. Nandani Sharma also impressed with 3/18 from her four overs.
Thailand never recovered and were all out for 65 in 16.1 overs. Nannapat Koncharoenkai top-scored with 41, but India closed out the match with ease.
Brief scores: India Women 159/9 in 20 overs (Shafali Verma 64; Suleeporn Laomi 3/26, Sunida Chaturongrattana 2/31) beat Thailand Women 65 in 16.1 overs (Nannapat Koncharoenkai 41; Nandani Sharma 3/18, Shree Charani 2/10, Deepti Sharma 3/0) by 94 runs.