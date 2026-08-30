Women's T20 Asia Cup: Shafali Verma And Spinners Power India To 94-Run Win Over Thailand

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Outlook Sports Desk
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India Women defeated Thailand Women by 94 runs in their Women’s T20 Asia Cup Group A opener in Dubai on Sunday. Shafali Verma struck a 36-ball 64 to propel India to 159/9. Thailand folded for 65 in 16.1 overs as bowlers Deepti Sharma, Nandani Sharma, and Shree Charani dominated

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india vs thailand women-s-t20-asia-cup-2026 match report
India opened their Women’s T20 Asia Cup Group A campaign with a comprehensive 94-run victory over Thailand in Dubai. Photo: BCCIWomen/X
Summary of this article

  • India opened their Women’s T20 Asia Cup Group A campaign with a comprehensive 94-run victory over Thailand in Dubai

  • Shafali Verma top-scored for India with an aggressive 64 off 36 deliveries, hitting eight fours and three sixes

  • India reached 159/9 in 20 overs despite a middle-order collapse engineered by Suleeporn Laomi's three wickets

India crushed Thailand by 94 runs to open their Group A campaign in the Women’s T20 Asia Cup in Dubai on Sunday. Thailand were bowled out for 65 in 16.1 overs while chasing 160.

India posted 159/9 after once racing to 108/2. The late batting wobble checked a bigger total, but the bowlers made sure the result stayed one-sided.

Shafali Powers India

Shafali Verma led India’s charge with a brisk 64 off 36 balls. She hit eight fours and three sixes as India built their innings around her clean hitting.

India were cruising at 108 for two before slipping to 137 for nine. That collapse denied them an even larger finish, though they still reached 159/9 in 20 overs.

Suleeporn Laomi took 3/26 and Sunida Chaturongrattana returned 2/31 for Thailand.

Spin Attack Destroys Thailand

India’s spinners then took control. Deepti Sharma returned 3/0 and Shree Charani took 2/10 as Thailand lost wickets regularly. Nandani Sharma also impressed with 3/18 from her four overs.

Related Content
Nandni Sharma in action during the India vs Thailand Women's Asia Cup 2026 match. - BCCIWomen/X
Indian cricketer Deepti Sharma. - Photo: X | ICC
Pratika Rawal handed debut as India take on Thailand in Women's Asia Cup 2026. - BCCIWomen/X
Team India captain Harmanpreet Kaur in training ahead of India vs Thailand Women's Asia Cup 2026 match. - BCCIWomen/X

Thailand never recovered and were all out for 65 in 16.1 overs. Nannapat Koncharoenkai top-scored with 41, but India closed out the match with ease.

Brief scores: India Women 159/9 in 20 overs (Shafali Verma 64; Suleeporn Laomi 3/26, Sunida Chaturongrattana 2/31) beat Thailand Women 65 in 16.1 overs (Nannapat Koncharoenkai 41; Nandani Sharma 3/18, Shree Charani 2/10, Deepti Sharma 3/0) by 94 runs.

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