India Among Contenders For Inaugural ICC Women's T20 Champions Trophy As Sri Lanka Lose Hosting Rights

Sri Lanka Cricket has lost the hosting rights for the inaugural ICC Women's T20 Champions Trophy
India is considered a leading alternative host, though the BCCI manages a congested February schedule
The International Cricket Council is expected to finalise the replacement host and tournament itinerary at its upcoming board meeting
Sri Lanka has been stripped of the hosting rights for the ICC Women's T20 Champions Trophy, leaving the inaugural tournament's venue and timing uncertain ahead of its planned February window next year.
The ICC has not yet officially confirmed the change. The decision on the host and the schedule is likely to be taken at the board's next meeting in Bali in November.
India is among the already qualified teams seen as a possible replacement for Sri Lanka.
Sri Lanka Removal
Sri Lanka Cricket was the original host.
The Sunday Times reported that SLC was removed because of concerns over government involvement in the administration of the board. Since April 2026, SLC has been run by a government-appointed Transformation Committee.
The committee includes former players Kumar Sangakkara, Roshan Mahanama and Sidath Wettimuny. “Yes, it has been moved out of Sri Lanka,” SLC Transformation Committee Secretary Prakash Shaffter told the Sunday Times.
India As Candidate
India is one possible replacement host.
The BCCI has the venues and resources to host the event, but there is still no information on whether it will be awarded the rights. From January 21 to March 3, it will also host Australia in a five-Test series and oversee several domestic age-group competitions for men and women.
Those include the Ranji Trophy, the Col CK Nayudu Trophy, women’s U23 one-dayers and the senior women’s inter-zonal competition. The BCCI will be hosting a number of domestic events throughout February.
Other Hosting Options
England can be ruled out unless the ICC moves the tournament back to June, since February is winter and the off-season there. Australia have their calendar free in February 2027, with the men's team touring India for five Tests.
New Zealand will host Sri Lanka men in a multi-format series until February 16, 2027. South Africa will have SA20, its marquee T20 league, running until February 21, 2027.
A neutral venue such as the United Arab Emirates is another possibility. In 2024, the ICC moved the Women's T20 World Cup from Bangladesh to the UAE because of internal conflicts in Bangladesh, although Bangladesh retained the hosting rights and the UAE did not get the host status.