‘Can We Get Rid Of Him From Commentary?’ Fans Troll Veteran Commentator Over Jaiswal And Sooryavanshi Action Demand

Sanjay Manjrekar urged the ICC and BCCI to take stricter action against Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
Fans trolled Manjrekar, with many pointing out that Jaiswal had already been fined 25% of his match fee and received a demerit point
The debate divided fans between those supporting stronger discipline and those defending aggressive on-field behaviour
Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar found himself at the centre of a fresh social media debate after urging the BCCI and ICC to take a stronger stand on the on-field behaviour of young Indian cricketers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.
Manjrekar's comments came after Jaiswal's heated confrontation with Sri Lanka fast bowler Asitha Fernando during the second Test in Colombo. The India opener and Fernando were subsequently fined 25 per cent of their match fees and handed one demerit point each for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct.
Sanjay Manjrekar's Tweet on Jaiswal and Sooryavanshi
Taking to X, Manjrekar linked the Jaiswal episode with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's recent on-field altercation while representing India A and warned against allowing such incidents to become a pattern.
"Dear @icc & @bcci… Vaibhav for Ind A recently & now Jaiswal… if you keep letting them get away with such behaviour, you train them to repeat such behaviour. It’s not good for the sport & crucially their own future too," Manjrekar tweeted.
Manjrekar's argument was that disciplinary action should not merely punish an individual incident but also send a message to young players about acceptable conduct. His latest post followed his earlier criticism of Sooryavanshi's behaviour earlier this year against Sri Lanka A, when he had suggested that he would have left the teenager out of the next India A match if he had been the coach or manager.
However, several fans pointed out that Jaiswal had not escaped punishment. The ICC confirmed that both Jaiswal and Fernando admitted to breaching Article 2.12, relating to inappropriate physical contact, and accepted the sanctions proposed by match referee Andy Pycroft.
Fans Turn on Manjrekar
While some supporters agreed with Manjrekar's broader message about discipline, many others trolled the former India batter and questioned why he was demanding further action after the ICC had already sanctioned Jaiswal.
One fan wrote: “@BCCI while you are it! Can we get rid of @sanjaymanjrekar from cricket commentary for perpetual annoyance. - On behalf of all cricket fans.”
Another reaction took a more tongue-in-cheek approach: “Hearbreaking, the worst person you know just made a good point.”
Others defended Jaiswal's aggressive approach, arguing that cricket has always featured emotional and confrontational personalities. One fan responded: “Sir, we respect your thought process but it will sit right with current generation, as a matter of fact do you remember the GOAT Virat Kohli in Test in Australia or South Africa.”
Another wrote: “So what do you want he has already been fined 25% of match fees plus a demerit point... different people different approach you can’t apply same type of mentality to everyone.”
A more direct response read: “Shut Up Sanjay. Do you know what happened on field. Do you expect we keep silent and not to react. Why are you tagging Icc?”
The reactions showed the divided response to Manjrekar's comments. While his call for accountability found some support, many fans believed Jaiswal had already faced the appropriate consequences and did not require additional punishment.