Cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal is an Indian international cricketer who plays for the Indian cricket team in Tests and T20I. He made his international debut in the first Test against the West Indies in July 2023, scoring a century in his first innings in Test cricket. In domestic cricket, he plays for Mumbai and Indian Premier League franchise Rajasthan Royals. In 2019, he became the youngest cricketer to score a List A cricket double-century.

He first gained notice in 2015 when he broke the record for Indian school cricket by hitting an incredible 319 runs without conceding a wicket and claiming 13 of 99 wickets in a Giles Shield match. His inclusion in the Mumbai under-16 team and, later, the Indian national under-19 cricket team, were made possible by this achievement.

With 318 runs in total, he was declared the 2018 Under-19 Asia Cup player of the championship. Jaiswal made his first-class debut for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy in January 2019. He made his List A debut in the Vijay Hazare Trophy later that year. He became the youngest double-centurion in List A cricket history when he hit an incredible 203 runs off just 154 balls during a match against Jharkhand.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) team Rajasthan Royals saw Jaiswal's skill and bought him in the 2020 IPL auction. In September 2020, he made his IPL debut with the Royals.. He hit his first T20 half-century in 2021 against the Chennai Super Kings, which at the time was the second-fastest in the team's history.

For Jaiswal, 2023 turned out to be a pivotal year. For the West Indies series, he received his first call-up to the Indian Test team. He went on to win the Player of the Match.

The England Test series in 2024 proved to be Jaiswal's pivotal moment. He hit 80 runs off just 74 balls in the first Test. In the second Test, Jaiswal scored 209 to get his first double century. He became the third-youngest Indian batsman to reach this milestone in Test cricket as a result of this achievement.

Jaiswal scored a tonne of runs consistently throughout the series. At the tender age of 22, he became the second Indian player after Sunil Gavaskar to reach 500 runs in a Test series against England. He also became the first player in Test history to hit an incredible 20 sixes in a series

In the IPL, 2023 turned out to be Jaiswal's breakthrough year. In a match against the Mumbai Indians, he scored an incredible 124 runs off just 62 balls, recording his first T20 century. With this hit, he gave the Royals the biggest individual score ever at Wankhede Stadium.