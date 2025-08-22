Subramaniam Badrinath described India’s Asia Cup 2025 squad as a "50-50 decision," showing mixed reactions
He supported Shubman Gill’s selection but questioned the omission of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan despite their superior IPL form
India begin their Group A campaign on September 10 against UAE, with Pakistan and Oman also placed in the group
Former Indian cricketer and Chennai Super Kings star Subramaniam Badrinath has expressed mixed feelings about India’s squad for Asia Cup 2025 in the UAE starting September 9.
While glad to see Shubman Gill back in India's Asia Cup 2025 team, he also questioned why in-form batsmen Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan were left out of the T20I side.
Gill’s recent form has been impressive. He scored 650 runs in IPL 2025 at an average of 50 with a strike rate near 156, leading Gujarat Titans to the playoffs. He followed that with a successful Test captaincy debut, tallying 754 runs at 75.40 in a four-match England series that ended 2-2.
Yet, teammates Jaiswal and Sudharsan put up superior numbers in the IPL. Sudharsan topped the IPL 2025 batting charts with 759 runs at 54.21 and a strike rate over 156.
Jaiswal scored 559 runs at 43 with an explosive 159.7 strike rate overall. His dominance in the powerplay, with a strike rate of 177.4 and average 61.5 across the first six overs, sets him apart.
Over the last three IPL seasons, Jaiswal’s powerplay strike rate of 169.5 exceeds Gill’s 143.2 comfortably.
Speaking on his YouTube channel, Badrinath said, "I see this mostly as a positive that they are backing a youngster and projecting him for the future. But what about Yashasvi Jaiswal? He has done even better than Shubman Gill. Also, why has Sai Sudharsan missed out after scoring 700 runs in IPL 2025 and performing better than Shubman Gill? Sanju Samson himself is now in doubt to start in India's playing 11 for Asia Cup 2025."
He added, "So while backing Shubman Gill, you ask what wrong have Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan done when their numbers are better than Gill’s. It’s not a bad decision to add them to India’s Asia Cup squad, but it’s a 50-50 call."
India start their campaign in Group A against the UAE on September 10, competing alongside Pakistan and Oman. Meanwhile, Group B features Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Hong Kong.
As the tournament looms, selection debates highlighting Jaiswal and Sudharsan’s omission have intensified.