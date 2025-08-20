India’s Asia Cup 2025 Squad – Stronger, Smarter, But Still Searching For Balance

India’s T20 talent runs so deep that, aside from a few irreplaceable multi-skilled stars like Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Varun Chakravarthy and Axar Patel, the selectors could shuffle nearly any combination of players and still put out a world-class XI

Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Hardik Pandya, IND vs AUS, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eights, AP photo
Hardik Pandya helped India win ICC T20 World Cup 2024 with his bowling heroics in the final against South Africa. Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India announced 15-member squad for the upcoming T20I Asia Cup

  • The surprise exclusion of Shreyas Iyer and Yashasvi Jaiswal raised eyebrows

  • The lingering question of Number 8, is still unanswered

India’s dominance in T20 cricket looks set to continue as the selectors named a balanced 15-member squad for the Asia Cup 2025. Fresh off a flawless run at the 2024 T20 World Cup, the side has only grown stronger, yet a familiar weakness still lingers.

Such is the depth of India’s T20 talent pool that barring a handful of unique, multi-skilled players like Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Varun Chakravarthy and Axar Patel, the selectors could rotate almost any other set of names and still field a world-beating XI.

With this core intact, India’s squad is less about filling gaps and more about fine-tuning balance.

Reinforcing the Opening Combination

Shubman Gill returns as vice-captain after a short break from T20Is, a move that signals he will open alongside Abhishek Sharma. The combination offers India a stable right-left pairing at the top, with Gill’s medium-risk strike rate of 155.87 in IPL 2025 complementing Abhishek’s explosive strokeplay.

The selection does come at the expense of Yashasvi Jaiswal, who finds himself edged out despite performing consistently. Sanju Samson remains in the mix as a backup opener and wicketkeeping option, though Gill’s pedigree and growing leadership role make him the more trusted choice.

Tilak Varma Over Shreyas Iyer

One of the toughest calls was between Tilak Varma and Shreyas Iyer. Iyer, who piled on runs and led Punjab Kings to the IPL final this year, could easily have forced his way in. But the selectors have opted for continuity by backing Tilak, giving India a left-right mix in the top order.

If Varma hits a slump, Samson could be slotted at No.3, adding flexibility. This also opens the door for a middle-order hitter to slot in alongside Jitesh Sharma if required.

The Bowling Core Picks Itself

The spine of the bowling unit is unchanged: Bumrah, Kuldeep, Varun and Arshdeep Singh remain automatic picks. Realistically, only three of the four can play at once, but the mystery spin-duo of Kuldeep and Varun remains India’s biggest X-factor.

The interesting call was leaving out Prasidh Krishna, who bagged 25 wickets in IPL 2025 at an economy of 8.27. His exclusion wasn’t about form, but about balance: India want a No.8 who can clear the ropes.

Harshit Rana: India’s Calculated Gamble

Enter Harshit Rana. While his batting returns don’t scream “power-hitter” yet, he carries promise. His first-class numbers (32.8 average at a strike rate of 82.68, with 27 sixes) suggest there’s untapped depth. If he clicks, India can field both their mystery spinners with Hardik and Harshit as the supporting quicks.

But if he doesn’t? India’s long tail resurfaces, forcing their frontline batters to temper aggression.

Possible Alternatives: Shivam Dube

Shivam Dube offers another route, though picking him would weaken the bowling and push Hardik, Axar, Abhishek and Dube himself to share eight overs.

Overall, India’s Asia Cup 2025 squad looks like a logical extension of their World Cup-winning formula. The batting has grown more dynamic, the bowling remains menacing, and the leadership group is secure with Suryakumar Yadav and Gill at the helm.

The only lingering question is whether India can solve their “No.8 hitter” puzzle. If Harshit delivers, this squad could look close to unbeatable. If not, expect a few tactical experiments before the World Cup early next year.

