NBA: Stephen Curry Stars On Return As Golden State Warriors Beat Utah Jazz 123-114
Stephen Curry scored 31 points with six 3-pointers and the Golden State Warriors welcomed back their regulars in the NBA on Sunday (January 4, 2026) to beat the Utah Jazz 123-114 after a 37-point thumping by the Thunder, playing short-handed. Curry scored 20 points in the third quarter making six of his seven shots, knocking down a go-ahead 3 with 7:01 left in the period and another the next time down. Lauri Markkanen shot 9 for 12 in the first half for 21 of his 35 points. Curry returned from a one-game absence with a sprained left ankle and Jimmy Butler contributed 15 points and seven assists after an illness sidelined him for the 131-94 defeat to defending champion Oklahoma City.
