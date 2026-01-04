NBA: Stephen Curry Stars On Return As Golden State Warriors Beat Utah Jazz 123-114

Stephen Curry scored 31 points with six 3-pointers and the Golden State Warriors welcomed back their regulars in the NBA on Sunday (January 4, 2026) to beat the Utah Jazz 123-114 after a 37-point thumping by the Thunder, playing short-handed. Curry scored 20 points in the third quarter making six of his seven shots, knocking down a go-ahead 3 with 7:01 left in the period and another the next time down. Lauri Markkanen shot 9 for 12 in the first half for 21 of his 35 points. Curry returned from a one-game absence with a sprained left ankle and Jimmy Butler contributed 15 points and seven assists after an illness sidelined him for the 131-94 defeat to defending champion Oklahoma City.

NBA: Golden State Warriors vs Utah Jazz
Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (1) and Utah Jazz center Oscar Tshiebwe (34) swap jerseys after the Warriors defeat the Jazz during an NBA basketball game in San Francisco. | Photo: AP/Justine Willard
NBA: Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts in the third quarter during an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz in San Francisco. | Photo: Santiago Mejia/San Francisco Chronicle via AP
NBA Basketball Game: Golden State Warriors vs Utah Jazz
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots a 3-point basket over Utah Jazz forward Kyle Filipowski (22) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco. | Photo: AP/Justine Willard
NBA Basketball Game: Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors
Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) dribbles against Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco. | Photo: AP/Justine Willard
NBA Basketball: Golden State Warriors vs Utah Jazz
Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) goes for a layup against Golden State Warriors forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (32) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco. | Photo: AP/Justine Willard
NBA Basketball: Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors
Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody (4) tosses the ball back inbounds during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz in San Francisco. | Photo: AP/Justine Willard
NBA 2025-26: Golden State Warriors vs Utah Jazz
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) scores a 3-pointer against the Utah Jazz in the first quarter during an NBA basketball game in San Francisco. | Photo: Santiago Mejia/San Francisco Chronicle via AP
NBA 2025-26: Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) dunks during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz in San Francisco. | Photo: AP/Justine Willard
Golden State Warriors vs Utah Jazz
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) argues with the officials for the lack of the three-second rule in the second quarter during an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz in San Francisco. | Photo: Santiago Mejia/San Francisco Chronicle via AP
Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors
Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody reacts after a 3-point basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz in San Francisco. | Photo: AP/Justine Willard
