India-W Vs China-W Live Score, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: Tanvi Suffers Defeat To Fangjie

India-W vs China-W Live Score, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026 Quarter-Final: Catch play-by-play updates of the women’s team quarter-final in the Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026 as India take on China on Friday, 6 February

Tanvi Sharma
Tanvi Sharma in action at the Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026. X
India-W vs China-W Live Score, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026 Quarter-Final: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the women’s team quarter-final in the Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026 as India take on China on Friday, 6 February. Defending champions India will look to bounce back after mixed results earlier, with Tanvi Sharma beating world No. 16 Busanan 21-14, 17-21, 21-18 and Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand winning their doubles match to give India a 2-0 lead. However, singles losses from Rakshitha Sree and Malvika Bansod, followed by defeat for Tanisha Crasto and Shruti Mishra in the second doubles, stalled India’s momentum. Now they face China in a crucial quarter-final, stay tuned for live updates.
LIVE UPDATES

India-W Vs China-W Live Score, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026 Quarter-Final: Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Pullela Trailing In Second Game

Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Pullela, who put up a brave fight in the 1st game, are trailing in the second game. This is a good match and Jia Yi Fan/Zhang Shuxian are not finding it easy at the moment despite their slender lead.

India-W Vs China-W Live Score, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026 Quarter-Final: Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Pullela Running Chinese Pair Close

What a contest this is turning out to be! Just as when one thought Jia Yi Fan/Zhang Shuxian will run away with this contest, this has turned out to be the exact opposite. Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Pullela lose first game 24-22 but not before giving them a tough fight.

India-W Vs China-W Live Score, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026 Quarter-Final: Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Pullela In Action

India women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Pullela are in action against Jia Yi Fan/Zhang Shuxian. Tough start for the Indian pair but they immediately make it 8-10 and seems like this will be close one to call.

India-W Vs China-W Live Score, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026 Quarter-Final: Tanvi Sharma Loses

It took Gao Fangjie just 33 minutes to wrap up the opening game as she defeats India's Tanvi Sharma 21-9, 21-9 in the first match of the Asia Team C'ships quarter-final clash. India 0-1 down to China already.

India-W Vs China-W Live Score, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026 Quarter-Final: Tanvi Sharma Struggling

This a big test for Tanvi and she is struggling here against the world no. 10 shuttler from China. Gao is not giving any space for the young Indian to thrive as the latter races to 12-2 lead in the second game and seems like this could be wrapped well and truly, early.

India-W Vs China-W Live Score, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026 Quarter-Final: Tanvi Sharma In Action

Tanvi Sharma is up against China's Gao Fangjie and is struggling in the first game against the world no. 10. Gao's netplay and impressive racket skills are on display as he committs Tanvi into errors. Tanvi loses the first game 21-9.

India-W Vs China-W Live Score, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026 Quarter-Final: Schedule

India-W Vs China-W Live Score, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026 Quarter-Final: Good Morning!

Hello, we are back with another live blog for the Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026 Quarter-Final, India-W vs China-W. Stay tuned for live updates.

Published At:
