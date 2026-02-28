Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

On the surface, the film tells a no-nonsense story, even if too good-willed in its nature to feel grounded in current reality. It’s as if the film embodies some of the same naive optimism Molshri does, thinking that one person or one action can influence a whole lot. If that were completely false, the film wouldn’t have seen the light of day in theatres at all. But when the film finally arrives on the big screen, one finally confronts the reality that perhaps its greatest strength lies in its passion, teamwork and good intent. Simplicity in storytelling here doesn’t imply lack of effort or inventiveness, though it reflects in the characterisation and worldbuilding of the film.