Indian Wells Open: Novak Djokovic Falls To Defending Champ Jack Draper In Three Sets

The 24-year-old Draper, who is coming back after missing eight months due to an arm injury, advanced to the quarterfinal round and will face Daniil Medvedev, who beat Alex Michelsen 6-2, 6-4 in the round of 16 to move on

Associated Press
Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic in action at the Paribas BNP Open 2024 first round on March 10, Sunday. (Photo: X| BNP Paribas Open)
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Draper rallied from a set down and beat five-time champ Djokovic

  • Djokovic, a 24-time Grand Slam champion, has won at Indian Wells in 2008, 2011, 2014, 2015, 2016

  • Draper is set to face Daniil Medvedev

Defending champion Jack Draper rallied from a set down and beat five-time champ Novak Djokovic 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (5) Wednesday night in the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open.

The 24-year-old Draper, who is coming back after missing eight months due to an arm injury, advanced to the quarter-final round and will face Daniil Medvedev, who beat Alex Michelsen 6-2, 6-4 in the round of 16 to move on.

Djokovic, seeded third, led 6-5 in the third set before Draper rallied and forced a tiebreaker.

“I still don’t feel like I’m playing anywhere near the way I want to play,” Draper said. “I came out here and I won that match through determination.”

In addition to his win at Indian Wells last year, the 14th-seeded Draper won the Stuttgart Open and the Vienna Open, both in 2024.

The 38-year-old Djokovic, a 24-time Grand Slam champion, won at Indian Wells in 2008, 2011, 2014, 2015, 2016. Djokovic nearly won an 11th Australian Open title earlier this year, but lost to Carlos Alcaraz.

