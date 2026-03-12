PSG 5-2 Chelsea, UEFA Champions League: Dembele, Neves Return To Secure Commanding First‑Leg Lead

PSG vs Chelsea, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Paris Saint-Germain crushed Chelsea 5-2 in their Champions League last-16 first leg, with Joao Neves and Ousmane Dembele returning from injury to inspire Luis Enrique’s side and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scoring twice

Paris Saint-Germain vs Chelsea match report UEFA Champions League 2025-26 round of 16 leg 1
PSG's Ousmane Dembele celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea, in Paris, Wednesday, March 11, 2026. | Photo: AP/Michel Euler
Summary

  • Joao Neves and Ousmane Dembele return from injury, combine to set up PSG’s opening goal vs Chelsea

  • Dembele dazzles with Ballon d’Or quality solo strike, showing signs of peak form again

  • Chelsea keeper Jorgensen error gifts PSG third goal, Vitinha finishes with neat lob

  • Khvicha Kvaratskhelia adds two late goals, PSG take big 5-2 lead into Stamford Bridge leg

João Neves and Ousmane Dembélé returned from injury to help Paris Saint-Germain rout Chelsea 5-2 in the last 16 of the Champions League on Wednesday.

They combined to set up the first goal after 10 minutes and Dembélé scored with a brilliant solo effort late in the first half.

The third goal followed a blunder from Chelsea goalkeeper Filip Jørgensen, who passed the ball straight to PSG forward Bradley Barcola. He fed substitute Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who then passed inside to Vitinha and he neatly lobbed Jørgensen.

Kvaratskhelia added two late goals allowing PSG to take a healthy lead into next Tuesday’s second leg at Stamford Bridge in London.

Ballon d’Or moment

Dembélé’s speed and lucid thinking on his goal showed that the Ballon d’Or winner is getting back to his best in an injury-hit season.

He latched onto a pass near the halfway line and then accelerated clear before cutting inside and then outside to fool defenders Marc Cucurella then Wesley Fofana before firing a low shot across Jørgensen and into the bottom left corner.

On the opening goal, Dembélé’s cross from the right was headed down by Neves for Barcola to score from inside the penalty area.

Dembélé hit the crossbar moments later with a rasping shot. He came off midway through the second half.

Neves had been nursing an ankle injury since PSG advanced past Monaco in the Champions League playoffs last month.

Dembélé shook off a calf injury. He had come on as a second-half substitute in Friday’s 3-1 home defeat to Monaco in Ligue 1.

Their return allowed PSG coach Luis Enrique to name a near-full strength side, although midfielder Fabián Ruiz remained sidelined with a left knee injury.

PSG last played Chelsea in July in the final of the Club World Cup, when Chelsea won 3-0.

