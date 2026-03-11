PSG Vs Chelsea LIVE Score, Champions League: Holders Host Blues In Club World Cup Rematch

PSG vs Chelsea LIVE Score: Players Arrive At Parc Des Princes
PSG vs Chelsea LIVE Score: Chelsea Playing XI
Starting XI: Filip Jorgensen; Malo Gusto, Wesley Fofana, Trevoh Chalobah, Marc Cucurella; Reece James (c), Moses Caicedo; Cole Palmer, Enzo Fernandez, Pedro Neto; Joao Pedro.
Bench: Roberto Sanchez (gk), Max Merrick (gk), Tosin Adarabioyo, Benoit Badiashile, Mamdou Sarr, Jorrel Hato, Josh Acheampong, Andrey Santos, Romero Lavia, Liam Delap, Marc Guiu, Alejandro Garnacho.
PSG vs Chelsea LIVE Score: PSG Playing XI
Starting XI: Matvey Safonov; Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos (c), Willian Pacho, Nuno Mendes; Warren Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Joao Neves; Desire Doue, Ousmane Dembele, Bradley Barcola.
Bench: Lucas Chevalier (gk), Renato Marin (gk), Lucas Beraldo, Ilya Zabarnyi, Lucas Hernandez, Kang-in Lee, Senny Mayulu, Dro Fernandez, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Goncalo Ramos, Imrahim Mbaye.
PSG vs Chelsea LIVE Score: Live Streaming Details
The UEFA Champions League 2025-26 matches, including PSG vs Chelsea, will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website in India. There will be no television broadcast of the game.
PSG vs Chelsea LIVE Score: Match Details
Fixture: Paris Saint-Germain vs Chelsea
Series: UEFA Champions League 2025-26
Venue: Parc des Princes, Paris
Date: Wednesday, March 11, 2026
Time: 1:30 AM IST (March 12)
PSG vs Chelsea LIVE Score: Welcome!
Hello, football fans! This is the start of our live blog covering PSG’s Champions League match against Chelsea in Paris. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.