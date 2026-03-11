PSG Vs Chelsea LIVE Score, Champions League: Holders Host Blues In Club World Cup Rematch

PSG's Bradley Barcola, right, is congratulated by Achraf Hakimi after scoring his side's first goal during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco in Paris, Friday, March 6, 2026. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Welcome to the live coverage of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Round of 16 first leg between Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea at Parc des Princes on Wednesday, March 11, 2026. PSG, defending their first‑ever Champions League crown, had to come through the play-off round after finishing 11th in the league phase, edging Monaco to secure their place in the knockouts. However, Parisians have won just one of their last five league-phase matches and were beaten 3-1 by Monaco in their last Ligue 1 outing. Meanwhile, Chelsea – who beat PSG 3-0 in the FIFA Club World Cup final – finished comfortably in the top eight in the league phase. The Blues beat Wrexham 4-2 in the FA Cup, and their 4-1 win over Aston Villa has kept them in the English Premier League top four. Follow the play-by-play updates from the PSG vs Chelsea football match right here.

LIVE UPDATES

12 Mar 2026, 12:27:08 am IST PSG vs Chelsea LIVE Score: Chelsea Playing XI Starting XI: Filip Jorgensen; Malo Gusto, Wesley Fofana, Trevoh Chalobah, Marc Cucurella; Reece James (c), Moses Caicedo; Cole Palmer, Enzo Fernandez, Pedro Neto; Joao Pedro. Bench: Roberto Sanchez (gk), Max Merrick (gk), Tosin Adarabioyo, Benoit Badiashile, Mamdou Sarr, Jorrel Hato, Josh Acheampong, Andrey Santos, Romero Lavia, Liam Delap, Marc Guiu, Alejandro Garnacho. Your Chelsea side to take on PSG! 👊#CFC | #UCL pic.twitter.com/ZLisA3evnH — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) March 11, 2026

12 Mar 2026, 12:27:08 am IST PSG vs Chelsea LIVE Score: PSG Playing XI Starting XI: Matvey Safonov; Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos (c), Willian Pacho, Nuno Mendes; Warren Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Joao Neves; Desire Doue, Ousmane Dembele, Bradley Barcola. Bench: Lucas Chevalier (gk), Renato Marin (gk), Lucas Beraldo, Ilya Zabarnyi, Lucas Hernandez, Kang-in Lee, Senny Mayulu, Dro Fernandez, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Goncalo Ramos, Imrahim Mbaye.

12 Mar 2026, 12:03:52 am IST PSG vs Chelsea LIVE Score: Live Streaming Details The UEFA Champions League 2025-26 matches, including PSG vs Chelsea, will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website in India. There will be no television broadcast of the game.

11 Mar 2026, 11:44:43 pm IST PSG vs Chelsea LIVE Score: Match Details Fixture: Paris Saint-Germain vs Chelsea

Series: UEFA Champions League 2025-26

Venue: Parc des Princes, Paris

Date: Wednesday, March 11, 2026

Time: 1:30 AM IST (March 12)