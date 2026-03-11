Leverkusen Vs Arsenal LIVE Score, Champions League: Gunners Seek Ninth Straight Win In Europe

Arsenal's players celebrate after the English FA Cup soccer match between Mansfield Town and Arsenal in Mansfield, England, Saturday, March 7, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Welcome to the live coverage of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Round of 16 first leg between Bayer Leverkusen and Arsenal at BayArena on Wednesday, March 11, 2026. Arsenal, under Mikel Arteta, were the only side to win all eight of their league‑phase matches. The Gunners, unbeaten in their last 11 matches across all competitions, will be chasing an unprecedented ninth straight win in Europe as they pursue a quadruple. Bayer Leverkusen reached this stage after edging past Olympiacos in the play-off round, but will be looking to their home backing to cause one of the upsets of the season tonight. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Bayer Leverkusen vs Arsenal football match right here.

11 Mar 2026, 09:30:21 pm IST Leverkusen vs Arsenal LIVE Score: Match Details Fixture: Bayer Leverkusen vs Arsenal

Series: UEFA Champions League 2025-26

Venue: BayArena, Leverkusen

Date: Wednesday, March 11, 2026

Time: 11:15 PM IST