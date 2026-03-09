India Vs Scotland LIVE Score, FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup Qualifiers: Women In Blue Target Second Straight Win

India vs Scotland Live Score, FIH Women’s World Cup Qualifiers: Follow the play-by-play updates from the Pool B fixture in Hyderabad on March 8, 2026

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
India vs Scotland live score FIH Women’s World Cup Qualifiers 2026 Hyderabad Pool B
India players in action during the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers against Uruguay on March 8, 2026. | Photo: Hockey India
Welcome to our live coverage of the FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup Qualifiers 2026 Pool B clash between India and Scotland at the G. M. C. Balayogi Hockey Ground in Hyderabad on Monday, March 9, 2026. India made a perfect start to their qualifying campaign with a 4-0 win over Uruguay, courtesy of goals from Sunelita Toppo (21’), Ishika (40’), Lalremsiami (49’), and Rutuja Pisal (58’). The Women in Blue will now look to take one more step towards the semi-final with a second consecutive win against a Scotland side that beat Wales 1-0 in their opener. Follow the play-by-play updates from the India vs Scotland women’s hockey match right here.
India vs Scotland LIVE Score, FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup Qualifiers: India Playing XI

India vs Scotland LIVE Score, FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup Qualifiers: Match Details

  • Fixture: India Women vs Scotland Women

  • Series: FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers 2026

  • Venue: G. M. C. Balayogi Hockey Ground, Hyderabad

  • Date: Monday, March 9, 2026

  • Time: 7:30 PM IST

India vs Scotland LIVE Score, FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup Qualifiers: Welcome!

Good evening, hockey fans! This is the start of our live blog covering India’s Women’s Hockey World Cup qualifier against Scotland in Hyderabad. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and lineups as they are released.

