India Vs Scotland LIVE Score, FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup Qualifiers: Women In Blue Target Second Straight Win

India players in action during the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers against Uruguay on March 8, 2026. | Photo: Hockey India

Welcome to our live coverage of the FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup Qualifiers 2026 Pool B clash between India and Scotland at the G. M. C. Balayogi Hockey Ground in Hyderabad on Monday, March 9, 2026. India made a perfect start to their qualifying campaign with a 4-0 win over Uruguay, courtesy of goals from Sunelita Toppo (21’), Ishika (40’), Lalremsiami (49’), and Rutuja Pisal (58’). The Women in Blue will now look to take one more step towards the semi-final with a second consecutive win against a Scotland side that beat Wales 1-0 in their opener. Follow the play-by-play updates from the India vs Scotland women’s hockey match right here.

LIVE UPDATES

9 Mar 2026, 06:39:50 pm IST India vs Scotland LIVE Score, FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup Qualifiers: India Playing XI View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hockey India (@hockeyindia)

9 Mar 2026, 06:32:20 pm IST India vs Scotland LIVE Score, FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup Qualifiers: Match Details Fixture: India Women vs Scotland Women

Series: FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers 2026

Venue: G. M. C. Balayogi Hockey Ground, Hyderabad

Date: Monday, March 9, 2026

Time: 7:30 PM IST