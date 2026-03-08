Lakshya Sen Goes Down Fighting Against Lin Chun-Yi, Finishes Second At All England Open

In the end, it was too tall a mountain to climb, even for the singularly resilient Lakshya Sen. The Indian badminton ace went down fighting to Chinese Taipei's Lin Chun-Yi in the men's singles final of the All England Open on Sunday (March 8, 2026). The country's 25-year wait to see a new champion at the coveted tournament thus continued.
The 24-year-old from Almora battled cramps, suffered during his brilliant semi-final win against Victor Lai, before losing the intense title clash 15-21, 20-22. It was Sen's fifth straight defeat to Lin and second runner-up finish at the tournament. He had made the final in 2022 as well, but could not cross the finish line.
