Lakshya Sen Goes Down Fighting Against Lin Chun-Yi, Finishes Second At All England Open

The 24-year-old from Almora battled cramps, suffered during his brilliant semi-final win against Victor Lai, before losing the intense title clash 15-21, 20-22. It was Lakshya Sen's fifth straight defeat to Lin Chun-Yi and second runner-up finish at All England Open

Lakshya Sen in action at the All England Open 2026 semi-finals in Birmingham. Photo: AP
In the end, it was too tall a mountain to climb, even for the singularly resilient Lakshya Sen. The Indian badminton ace went down fighting to Chinese Taipei's Lin Chun-Yi in the men's singles final of the All England Open on Sunday (March 8, 2026). The country's 25-year wait to see a new champion at the coveted tournament thus continued.

The 24-year-old from Almora battled cramps, suffered during his brilliant semi-final win against Victor Lai, before losing the intense title clash 15-21, 20-22. It was Sen's fifth straight defeat to Lin and second runner-up finish at the tournament. He had made the final in 2022 as well, but could not cross the finish line.

More to follow...

