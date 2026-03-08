Lakshya Sen Vs Lin Chun-Yi Live Score, All England Open Final: Red-Hot Indian Takes On Taipei Nemesis In Title Quest

India's Lakshya Sen plays against Canada's Victor Lai during the men's singles semifinal match at the All England Open Badminton Championships in Birmingham, England. Photo: AP

Lakshya Sen Vs Lin Chun-Yi Live, All England Open 2026 Final: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the All England Open's men's singles final between India's Lakshya Sen and Chinese Taipei's Lin Chun-Yi in Birmingham on Sunday (March 8, 2026). The 24-year-old from Almora is in the form of his life, sustaining an incredible campaign with grit, skills and mental reserves to enter the tournament's title round for the second time. The 2022 runner-up had vanquished world number one Shi Yuqi in the opener, and is aiming to become only the third Indian after Prakash Padukone and Pullela Gopichand to lift the coveted trophy. Up against him is the 11th-ranked Lin, who possesses a 4-0 head-to-head record against Sen. Can Lakshya break the jinx tonight? Stay with us to find out. Follow the live score and updates from the high-stakes badminton match at Utilita Arena.

8 Mar 2026, 04:24:59 pm IST Lakshya Sen Vs Lin Chun-Yi Live Score, All England Open Final: Start Time, Streaming The match is second on court, with the mixed doubles final between Chinese Taipei's Ye Hong Wei-Nicole Gonzales Chan and France's Thom Gicquel-Delphine Delrue starting off proceedings at around 4:30pm IST. Once the opener concludes, Sen and Lin will take the court. The Lakshya Sen vs Lin Chun-Yi, All England Open 2026 final will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India and telecast on the Star Sports Khel TV channel in the country.