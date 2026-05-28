Jannik Sinner Vs Juan Cerundolo Live Score, French Open 2026: World No. 1 Faces Argentine Challenge At Roland-Garros

Jannik Sinner of Italy returns to Clement Tabur of France during their first round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris, Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Jannik Sinner vs Juan Manuel Cerundolo Live Score, French Open 2026: Hello and welcome to our live coverage from the Roland-Garros 2026 second-round match between Jannik Sinner and Juan Manuel Cerundolo at Philippe-Chatrier on Thursday, May 28. World No. 1 Sinner enters the clash as the overwhelming favourite after cruising through his opening-round match in straight sets. With Carlos Alcaraz missing the tournament due to a wrist injury, the Italian has a golden opportunity to chase his maiden French Open title after last year’s heartbreaking final defeat in Paris. Cerundolo also advanced in straight sets in the opening round, but the Argentine has never gone beyond the second round at a Grand Slam. The two previously met at Wimbledon 2023, where Sinner stormed to a dominant straight-sets victory.

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