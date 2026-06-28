Croatia Vs Ghana Live Score, FIFA World Cup: Will Rain Impact Tonight’s Group L Clash At Philadelphia Stadium?

Croatia Vs Ghana Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Follow live play-by-play updates from the CRO vs GHA Group L clash on Sunday, 28 June at Lincoln Financial Field, currently known as Philadelphia Stadium, as the teams battle it out at the FIFA World Cup 2026

Ghana supporters stand in the rain before the World Cup Group L soccer match between Croatia and Ghana in Philadelphia, Saturday, June 27, 2026.

Ghana supporters stand in the rain before the World Cup Group L soccer match between Croatia and Ghana in Philadelphia, Saturday, June 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Croatia Vs Ghana Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Welcome to our live coverage for CRO Vs GHA Group L clash on Sunday, 28 June at Lincoln Financial Field, currently known as Philadelphia Stadium, as the teams battle it out at the FIFA World Cup 2026. With only one point separating the two sides in the Group L standings, Croatia and Ghana go head-to-head in a decisive clash with a knockout-stage spot on the line. The Black Stars can secure qualification with a draw, while Croatia need nothing less than a win to keep their campaign alive. Croatia arrive after a narrow 1-0 victory over Panama, while Ghana impressed with their defensive display in a goalless draw against England.

LIVE UPDATES

28 Jun 2026, 02:12:12 am IST Croatia Vs Ghana Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Preview Croatia and Ghana lock horns in a crucial Group L encounter at Lincoln Financial Field, currently known as Philadelphia Stadium, with qualification for the knockout stages on the line. Separated by just one point in the standings, both teams enter the clash knowing the importance of securing a positive result. Ghana hold the advantage as a draw will be enough to seal their place in the next round, while Croatia must claim all three points to avoid relying on other results. The Chequered Ones head into the game after a narrow 1-0 victory over Panama, while Ghana impressed with a disciplined defensive display in their goalless draw against England. With everything to play for, this promises to be a thrilling battle between two determined sides. Get all the CRO Vs GHA live match action in pictures right here.

28 Jun 2026, 01:53:45 am IST Croatia Vs Ghana Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Prediction The predicted score for the Croatia vs. Ghana FIFA World Cup 2026 Group L match is a low-scoring 1-0 victory for Croatia or a 0-0 draw. With Ghana needing only a draw to guarantee advancement and Croatia highly motivated to win to control their own destiny, pundits expect a tense, tightly-contested game.

28 Jun 2026, 01:35:34 am IST Croatia Vs Ghana Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Philadelphia Weather Forecast Rain greeted fans ahead of the Croatia Vs Ghana FIFA World Cup 2026 clash in Philadelphia, with supporters braving wet and muggy conditions as they gathered outside the stadium before kick-off. Temperatures hovered between 21°C and 25°C, with light rain, high humidity of around 84%, and a 62% chance of precipitation adding to the challenging conditions.

28 Jun 2026, 01:28:42 am IST Croatia Vs Ghana Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Head-To-Head Croatia and Ghana have no official head-to-head history in major tournaments like the FIFA World Cup. The two teams will face each other for the first time on the international stage at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

28 Jun 2026, 01:27:27 am IST Croatia Vs Ghana Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Streaming Info The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website.