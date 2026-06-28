Croatia Vs Ghana Live Score, FIFA World Cup: Will Rain Impact Tonight’s Group L Clash At Philadelphia Stadium?

Croatia Vs Ghana Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Preview
Croatia and Ghana lock horns in a crucial Group L encounter at Lincoln Financial Field, currently known as Philadelphia Stadium, with qualification for the knockout stages on the line. Separated by just one point in the standings, both teams enter the clash knowing the importance of securing a positive result.
Ghana hold the advantage as a draw will be enough to seal their place in the next round, while Croatia must claim all three points to avoid relying on other results. The Chequered Ones head into the game after a narrow 1-0 victory over Panama, while Ghana impressed with a disciplined defensive display in their goalless draw against England.
With everything to play for, this promises to be a thrilling battle between two determined sides. Get all the CRO Vs GHA live match action in pictures right here.
Croatia Vs Ghana Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Prediction
The predicted score for the Croatia vs. Ghana FIFA World Cup 2026 Group L match is a low-scoring 1-0 victory for Croatia or a 0-0 draw. With Ghana needing only a draw to guarantee advancement and Croatia highly motivated to win to control their own destiny, pundits expect a tense, tightly-contested game.
Croatia Vs Ghana Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Philadelphia Weather Forecast
Rain greeted fans ahead of the Croatia Vs Ghana FIFA World Cup 2026 clash in Philadelphia, with supporters braving wet and muggy conditions as they gathered outside the stadium before kick-off.
Temperatures hovered between 21°C and 25°C, with light rain, high humidity of around 84%, and a 62% chance of precipitation adding to the challenging conditions.
Croatia Vs Ghana Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Head-To-Head
Croatia and Ghana have no official head-to-head history in major tournaments like the FIFA World Cup. The two teams will face each other for the first time on the international stage at the FIFA World Cup 2026.
Croatia Vs Ghana Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Streaming Info
The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website.
Croatia Vs Ghana Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Greetings!
Hello, we are back with another live blog, and this time it is Croatia Vs Ghana. Stay tuned for all the live updates from this crucial FIFA World Cup 2026 Group L clash.