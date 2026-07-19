How Sunil Narine And A Last-Ball Run-Out Helped LA Knight Riders Beat Washington Freedem To Win Their Maiden MLC Title

Although Andre Russell fell for a duck, Matthew Tromp played a crucial late cameo of 39 off just 21 balls, striking three fours and three sixes to push LAKR past 160. Washington shared the wickets around, with Ben Dwarshuis (3/31) leading the attack, while Rachin Ravindra (2/23), Mitchell Owen (2/14) and Nikhil Chaudhary (2/32) chipped in with two wickets each.