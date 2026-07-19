How Sunil Narine And A Last-Ball Run-Out Helped LA Knight Riders Beat Washington Freedem To Win Their Maiden MLC Title

Los Angeles Knight Riders won their maiden MLC title with a thrilling one-run victory over Washington Freedom
Sunil Narine starred with 3/13, while Jason Holder claimed 3/31 to derail Washington's chase
Shadley van Schalkwyk defended 14 runs in the last over to seal a dramatic title triumph
The Los Angeles Knight Riders scripted one of the most dramatic finishes in Major League Cricket history, defeating Washington Freedom by just one run in the MLC 2026 final at the Oakland Coliseum on Saturday.
Defending 164, LAKR held their nerve in a chaotic final over as Shadley van Schalkwyk produced a match-winning spell under immense pressure to seal the franchise's first-ever MLC title. It also completed another successful chapter for the Knight Riders group after titles in other global T20 leagues.
Fletcher, Munro and Tromp Lift LAKR to 164
After Washington Freedom elected to bowl first, Los Angeles were bowled out for 164 in 19.4 overs. Andre Fletcher provided a flying start with 47 off 27 balls, while Colin Munro added 40 from 29 deliveries to steady the innings.
Although Andre Russell fell for a duck, Matthew Tromp played a crucial late cameo of 39 off just 21 balls, striking three fours and three sixes to push LAKR past 160. Washington shared the wickets around, with Ben Dwarshuis (3/31) leading the attack, while Rachin Ravindra (2/23), Mitchell Owen (2/14) and Nikhil Chaudhary (2/32) chipped in with two wickets each.
Narine and Holder Put Washington on the Back Foot
Chasing 165, Washington Freedom never found early rhythm as Sunil Narine ripped through the top order with sensational figures of 3/13, removing Mitchell Owen (9), Steven Smith (8) and Rachin Ravindra (7).
Captain Jason Holder complemented him brilliantly, dismissing Andries Gous (40), Nikhil Chaudhary (25) and Ben Dwarshuis (1) to finish with 3/31. At 109/6 in the 16th over, the Knight Riders appeared firmly in control and on course for a comfortable victory.
Pienaar's Heroics Set Up a Thrilling Finish
Just when the contest looked over, Obus Pienaar produced an extraordinary counterattack. The hard-hitting batter smashed 53 off only 24 balls, including three fours and five sixes, dragging Washington Freedom back into the contest almost single-handedly.
His breathtaking knock reduced the equation to 14 runs from the final over, giving the defending side genuine hope of snatching an unlikely victory from the jaws of defeat.
Van Schalkwyk Holds His Nerve to Seal Historic Title
The final over delivered unforgettable drama. Pienaar launched the opening ball for six before Shadley van Schalkwyk responded with a perfect yorker to dismiss the set batter. He then removed Ian Holland on the very next delivery before Lockie Ferguson briefly revived Washington's hopes.
Requiring three runs off the final ball, Lahiru Milantha was run out attempting a second run after wicketkeeper Jahmar Hamilton completed the dismissal, handing the Los Angeles Knight Riders a stunning one-run victory and their maiden Major League Cricket championship.