Iranian Strike on Kuwait Desalination Plant Exposes Gulf's Water Security Risks

The attack on the plant, one of Kuwait's primary sources of drinking water, has thrown into sharp relief the extraordinary fragility of water supplies across one of the world's driest regions. Kuwait produces around ninety per cent of its drinking water through desalination, with Oman at roughly eighty-six per cent and Saudi Arabia at approximately seventy per cent. The process typically involves pushing seawater through ultrafine membranes in a method known as reverse osmosis, and hundreds of plants running this technology sit along the Persian Gulf coastline, within range of Iranian missiles and drones.