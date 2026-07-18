CJP Protests: Wangchuk's Wife Alleges Lack Of Transparency In Hospital Treatment

Sonam Wangchuk's wife, Dr Gitanjali J Angmo, alleged a lack of transparency in his treatment at Safdarjung Hospital and sought his discharge.
She claimed the hospital reported a sharp drop in his potassium level but refused to share medical reports or allow an independent verification of the test.
Wangchuk was admitted after completing 20 days of an indefinite hunger strike over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination, with doctors saying he remains stable but requires close monitoring.
Hours after climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital, his wife, Dr Gitanjali J Angmo, on Saturday alleged a lack of transparency in his treatment. She claimed the hospital neither allowed an independent laboratory test nor provided his blood sample after reporting a sharp drop in his potassium level. The family has sought his discharge to shift him to a hospital of their choice.
As Outlook India reported earlier, Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was shifted to Vardhman Mahavir Medical College (VMMC) and Safdarjung Hospital early on Saturday after completing 20 days of his indefinite hunger strike at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, where he has been protesting alleged irregularities in the NEET examination.
The move came a day after a team of doctors from the hospital examined him at the protest site amid growing concerns over his health. Hospital officials said Wangchuk was admitted at around 7:40 am on Saturday for further evaluation and treatment.
"He is weak due to prolonged fasting and dehydration. Although he is currently stable, he requires continuous observation, monitoring and treatment to restore his body parameters. He has been admitted under the Department of Medicine," said Dr Charu Bamba, Medical Superintendent, Safdarjung Hospital.
A senior doctor at the hospital, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Outlook India that the immediate priority was to assess the metabolic effects of the prolonged fast.
"Tests are being conducted to check parameters such as ketone body levels and other indicators associated with starvation and dehydration. As of now, he remains vitally stable," the doctor said.
Medical records reviewed by Outlook India show that Wangchuk had earlier declined medical intervention. According to an emergency registration card issued by the Emergency Department of ABVIMS–Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Wangchuk, identified as a 53-year-old male, was examined at 2:15 pm on July 13. The notes recorded mild dizziness, fair hydration, blood pressure of 107/70 mmHg, blood sugar level of 67 mg/dL, and a pulse rate of 72 beats per minute. The records further state that he declined the recommended treatment and transfer, with the refusal documented in the presence of an attendant.
On Friday, a medical team from VMMC and Safdarjung Hospital had also visited the protest site to examine Wangchuk and other protesters participating in the hunger strike.
Family Questions Hospital's Claims
Soon after Wangchuk's admission, his wife, Dr Gitanjali Angmo, alleged that he had been shifted from the protest site without informing either him or his family.
"Sonam Wangchuk was brought here from the Jantar Mantar site without informing him or without informing me. Just yesterday evening, doctors from Safdarjung Hospital had checked him, and all his vitals were normal. But now they're telling us his potassium has dropped and it's life-threatening. But when we asked to see the report, they are not giving it to us," she said.
She added that the planned protest march would continue despite Wangchuk's hospitalisation.
In a letter dated July 18, 2026, addressed to the Medical Superintendent of Safdarjung Hospital, a copy of which has been accessed by Outlook, Dr Angmo requested that Wangchuk be discharged and shifted to "a medical centre of our choice," alleging a lack of transparency in his treatment.
The letter states that the family was informed on Saturday morning that Wangchuk's potassium level had dropped to 2.9 mmol/L. However, it points out that his potassium level had been 4.3 mmol/L at 4:16 pm on July 17, describing the sudden decline as "surprising."
According to the letter, the family repeatedly requested copies of Wangchuk's medical reports, both digitally and physically, but alleges that the hospital refused to provide them. It also claims that doctors who had been monitoring Wangchuk throughout the 20-day fast were not being allowed to meet him inside the hospital.
"We have decided to shift Mr Sonam Wangchuk to a medical centre of our choice. Kindly complete all discharge formalities at the earliest to enable us to shift him and ensure his well-being and an accurate medical diagnosis," the letter states.
In an earlier communication, Dr Angmo had also requested the hospital not to administer any oral or intravenous fluids, medications or other substances to Wangchuk without the explicit consent of his family and the team of doctors who had been monitoring him during the hunger strike.