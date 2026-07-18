CJP Protests: Wangchuk's Wife Alleges Lack Of Transparency In Hospital Treatment

"Tests are being conducted to check parameters such as ketone body levels and other indicators associated with starvation and dehydration. As of now, he remains vitally stable," the doctor said.



Medical records reviewed by Outlook India show that Wangchuk had earlier declined medical intervention. According to an emergency registration card issued by the Emergency Department of ABVIMS–Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Wangchuk, identified as a 53-year-old male, was examined at 2:15 pm on July 13. The notes recorded mild dizziness, fair hydration, blood pressure of 107/70 mmHg, blood sugar level of 67 mg/dL, and a pulse rate of 72 beats per minute. The records further state that he declined the recommended treatment and transfer, with the refusal documented in the presence of an attendant.