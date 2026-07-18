Security Tightened at Jantar Mantar, Safdarjung Hospital after Wangchuk Shifted Amid Protest Row

Security was stepped up in and around Jantar Mantar, across parts of the New Delhi district and at Safdarjung Hospital, where activist Sonam Wangchuk was shifted on Saturday after his health deteriorated during his 20-day hunger strike, officials said.
There was a brief commotion during the early morning action at the Jantar Mantar protest site, with police claiming that some protesters attempted to obstruct the exercise.
Heavy deployment of police personnel and paramilitary forces was made at the protest site in the heart of Delhi and nearby areas to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incident, they said.
Barricades were erected and security personnel positioned at key points to regulate the movement of protesters and visitors.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Sachin Sharma told PTI that Wangchuk was shifted to a government hospital in accordance with the Delhi High Court's order after his health deteriorated.
"Following the directions of the High Court and according to the health conditions and medical advice, we have taken Sonam Wangchuk to the appropriate government hospital, which was a much-needed medical intervention and under medical supervision," he said.
In a statement, Delhi Police said Wangchuk was hospitalised for essential medical care on the advice of medical experts.
"As per orders of the Hon'ble High Court and on expert medical advice, due to the deteriorating health condition of Sh. Sonam Wangchuk, he has been shifted to the hospital for essential medical care," the statement said.
Police said some protesters attempted to obstruct the exercise while the high court's directions were being implemented, leading to a brief commotion.
"The protesters tried to create obstruction, in which slight commotion ensued; however, police exercised maximum restraint and undertook the exercise safely," the statement said.
Security was also strengthened in and around Safdarjung Hospital, where additional Delhi Police personnel have been deployed to maintain law and order and regulate the movement of Wangchuk's supporters and visitors.
Some protesters at Jantar Mantar alleged that police resorted to a lathi charge during the exercise. Delhi Police, however, denied the allegations and asserted that no protester was detained or manhandled during Wangchuk's transfer to the hospital.
Police said adequate security arrangements had been put in place across the New Delhi district as a precautionary measure.
They also appealed to the protesters to cooperate with the authorities, saying, "We request the protesters at Jantar Mantar to peacefully vacate the place at the earliest."